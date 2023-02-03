Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade wrestling teams competed at the Eastern AA Divisional, hosted by the Panthers, on Friday in hopes of qualifying as many athletes as they can for the state meet next weekend.

On the first day of action, Bozeman’s Avery Allen continued his undefeated season with a pair of wins in the 145-pound bracket to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. He beat Billings Senior’s Paul Murch by fall in 45 seconds and then won over Great Falls CMR’s Ethan Jarrett by fall in 57 seconds.

Also reaching the semifinals in their respective weights for Bozeman were Jack Montoya (138 pounds), Elijah Carroll (126) and Hudson Wiens (285).


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you