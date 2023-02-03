The Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade wrestling teams competed at the Eastern AA Divisional, hosted by the Panthers, on Friday in hopes of qualifying as many athletes as they can for the state meet next weekend.
On the first day of action, Bozeman’s Avery Allen continued his undefeated season with a pair of wins in the 145-pound bracket to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. He beat Billings Senior’s Paul Murch by fall in 45 seconds and then won over Great Falls CMR’s Ethan Jarrett by fall in 57 seconds.
Also reaching the semifinals in their respective weights for Bozeman were Jack Montoya (138 pounds), Elijah Carroll (126) and Hudson Wiens (285).
Wiens received a bye in the opening round and later advanced with a pin of Gallatin’s JD McWalter in 14 seconds in the quarterfinals. Montoya first won by fall over CMR’s Ransom Hinojosa in 1 minute, 34 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he pinned CMR’s Joe Fernandez in 5:12. Carroll began his day with a pin of Great Falls’ Luke Allen in 1:42. He earned a 10-3 decision in the quarterfinals against Billings West’s Carson Blaschak.
Bozeman had seven wrestlers split their first two matches of the tournament, meaning they’ll have to advance to state through the consolation bracket on Saturday. That group includes Griffin Fosdal (103 pounds), Eli Frisino (113), Marcus Howlett (120), Dawkin Schmidt (132), Pi Taylor (145), Oliver Huntley (205) and Hector Gallegos (205).
Bozeman’s Helio Mahiri (152), Jake Adams (160) and Cooper Wright (285) each lost in the opening round and received a bye in the first consolation round. They’ll look to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.
For Gallatin, Cooper McGovern advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins at 152 pounds. He won by fall in 49 seconds against Belgrade’s Caden Figgins to open the day and followed with a 47-second pin of Luke Aakre of Great Falls.
Splitting two matches on Friday for the Raptors were Talan Trettin (113), Hyat Reece (113), Dean Christie (120), Isaiah Christensen (120), Carson Shaw (132), Sam Talbot (132), Dawson Erickson (138), Silas Eddins (145), Brayden Shaw (152), Cooper Jones (160), Tucker McKay (160), Tommy Springman (170), Isaiah Matosich (170), Weston James (205), McWalter (285) and Aaron Clark (285). Brian Hogg lost his first match at 205 pounds and received a bye in the first consolation round.
Six wrestlers from Belgrade reached the semifinals with their performances on Friday.
Mason Gutenberger received an opening bye at 126 pounds and then beat CMR’s Cole Dejean by fall in 1:54. Carter Schmidt began by beating Gallatin’s Erickson by fall in 2:52 at 138 pounds and later defeated West’s Carter Sanderson by fall in 3:14.
Also for the Panthers, Cody Westlake received an opening bye at 103 pounds and then beat Bozeman’s Frisino by fall in 3:38. At 113 pounds, Nolan Brown beat CMR’s Chance Rohrback by fall in 31 seconds and then beat West’s Jackson Roby by fall in 22 seconds. Logan Linn recorded second-period falls against CMR’s Justin Gardipee and Senior’s Jake Barnhill to advance to the semifinals at 152 pounds. Ben Rodgers pinned CMR’s Bridger Stoll in 1:06 and Bozeman’s Huntley in 45 seconds at 205 pounds.
Blake Eatman (120), Jacon Hahner (126), Mason Watson (132), Christian Lingenfelter (138), Hunter Rowan (145) and Nash Gentry (170) all split their first two matches and will begin Saturday on the consolation side.
Chase Kinnaman (103), Michael Spears (120) and Wallace Baldwin (170) each lost their first match on Friday and then had a bye in the consolation bracket.
In the girls divisional on Friday, Bozeman’s Gena Pannell won by fall in 5:55 over West’s Brooklyn Stensland at 138 pounds. Em Williamson (138) and Maddie Lewis (126) each lost one match on Friday. For Gallatin, Payton Johnson recorded a fall in 16 seconds over Layla Svigen of Great Falls at 132 pounds, and Ashlyn Cataldo went 1-1 at 126 pounds. She first won by fall in 3:48 over Billings Skyview’s Taylee Moss before losing to Belgrade’s Allie Murphy by fall in 1:54.
Also for Belgrade, Destiny Taylor won by fall in 1:31 over CMR’s Alonna Fulmer at 120 pounds. Nicole Richards (107) and Erin Taylor (114) each lost once. KyLee Lindsley, as a top seed at 165 pounds, received two byes.
