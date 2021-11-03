Local volleyball teams hoping for deep runs at divisional tournaments By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman’s Bria Isley (6) goes up to block a hit from Gallatin’s Cadence Lundgren during a crosstown match on Oct. 28. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Alexis DeVries makes a dig for Manhattan Christian on Saturday in the District 12C championship match. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman wrapped up the regular season on a four-match winning streak in which the Hawks lost just one set.Head coach Jeni Anderson said the team has focused much of the season on remaining poised and mentally tough. She’s seen improvement throughout the year, and especially in early season tournaments against Western AA teams that required three or four matches per day.That growth, and the strong finish to the regular season, gives her confidence the team is well-positioned for a run through the Eastern AA Divisional beginning Thursday. “They’re very talented as a group,” Anderson said. “They have lots of good skills, but I think it’s their mentality that’s really carrying them right now.”The Hawks enter as the No. 3 seed behind top-seeded Great Falls CMR and No. 2 Billings West, the only teams to beat Bozeman (20-4) this season. The Hawks will open the tournament against sixth-seeded Billings Skyview at 7 p.m. Thursday at Billings Senior High.The Hawks beat the Falcons in four sets in Billings in their first meeting and won in a sweep on Oct. 23 at home.Skyview finished the regular season at 8-15 overall, and the team’s four Eastern AA wins all came against the two teams seeded beneath it — Belgrade and Great Falls.Anderson said the Falcons can be scrappy, though, and with any kind of momentum they’re as dangerous as anybody, especially because they’ll be playing close to home.“There’s not a team to underestimate, really, in all of the Eastern AA,” Anderson said. “And we’re certainly not going to start doing that now.”The Hawks’ four-game winning streak also coincided with the return of junior middle blocker Kacelyn Kinney, who broke a wrist during tryouts. Now healthy, she gives Bozeman another blocking option, and her impact has already been felt.Kinney had a pair of blocks in the Oct. 23 win over Skyview and four more in the regular season finale against Gallatin.“Statistically our block has gotten significantly better,” Anderson said.With an addition to the lineup and a fair amount of momentum, Anderson expects her team to maintain its position near the top of the division.“They obviously know now is not the time to take their foot off the gas,” she said.Raptors look to break throughGallatin beat Billings Senior twice in the regular season, just as it did last season.Also just like last year, the Raptors earned the fourth seed in the postseason.Keeping with that theme, Gallatin was matched up with the fifth-seeded Broncs last year, just as it is this year.The Raptors are hopeful the similarities from one season to the next end there, however. The Broncs upset Gallatin in four sets in the first round last season. The teams face each other a third time this season at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional on Senior’s home floor.“So now this is like a full redemption game for us because it’s the same context going into this match except now instead of on our home court we’re on their home court,” Raptors head coach Ashley Obstar said.Gallatin finished the regular season at 14-10 overall.Obstar highlighted a pair of freshmen — Cadence Lundgren and Taylor Speake — as vital contributors to a team that, with seven seniors, is otherwise full of veterans. Lundgren, at 6-foot-2, has provided some much-needed height at the net. She leads the team with 74 blocks and is second with 126 kills. Speake has played a variety of roles and has tallied 97 kills, 11 blocks and 56 digs to this point.The bulk of the team’s offense has come from seniors Ryann Eddins (185 kills), Keaton Lynn (125 kills) and Makyah Albrecht (116 kills). Senior libero Molly O’Connor has also been steady this season, collecting 199 digs and 20 aces thus far.The Raptors, despite the winning record, have struggled to piece together more than two wins in a row this season. Obstar said that inconsistency has been tough on some of the seniors, but she is hoping a fresh mindset this weekend helps carry them through.“We’re seeing this divisional tournament as a completely new season,” Obstar said. “We are resetting and having fun because for half of the teams in our conference this is their last weekend of volleyball, and we don’t want to be in that half.”Eagles hoping for continued success after district titleManhattan Christian won its third consecutive District 12C championship last week and will take a 15-match winning streak into the Western C Divisional, which starts on Thursday.The Eagles (17-2) will host the tournament and play Alberton-Superior in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m.Early in the year, Christian head coach Hanna Van Dyk hoped to see a group of juniors — Ava Bellach, Alexis DeVries, Jadyn VanDyken and Jacie Burley among them — all adapt well to increased responsibilities on the team.“The girls did a great job adjusting to those different roles,” Van Dyk wrote in an email. “Consistency has helped our defense improve as well.”In order to make it back to the Class C tournament, the Eagles will first have to get through the divisional weekend. Van Dyk believes the team has the offensive wherewithal to keep ahead of opponents the next few days.“We have several threats on offense, and our setters distribute the ball well to our hitters,” she wrote. “This group is also a very good serving team and has the ability to keep teams out of system.”Tigers, Panthers look for upsetsTo keep its season alive, Manhattan will have to defeat Forsyth at 9 a.m. Thursday in a play-in match to advance to the quarterfinals of the Southern B Divisional. If the Tigers win, they’ll play host Huntley Project at 3 p.m. Thursday.Huntley Project is undefeated at 16-0 after having lost just two sets this season.Elsewhere in the Eastern AA Divisional, Belgrade enters as the seventh seed and will open against West (21-2). The Panthers lost to the Golden Bears twice this season, once in four sets and once in three. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Jeni Anderson Winning Streak Sport Volleyball Bozeman Tournament Seed Taylor Speake Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets