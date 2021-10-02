Local cross-country athletes thrive in Great Falls By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor Oct 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin's Lilyann Macfarlane competes in the Belgrade Invite on Sept. 2. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Belgrade’s Samuel Nash and Hannah Giese as well as Gallatin’s Lilyann Macfarlane stood out Friday at the Great Falls Invitational.Nash was third in the boys race by finishing in 17 minutes, 5.4 seconds. For the girls, Macfarlane was fourth in 20:25.57 while Giese was 10th among runners competing for team points in 21:47.11.Kaden Lookhart (22nd, 18:00.37), Aidan Brown (31st, 18:35.91), Brandon Clingan (36th, 18:58.05) and John Nash (43rd, 19:18.41) helped the Belgrade boys reach their fifth-place team standing with 135 points. Grace Stewart (31st, 23:14.52), Averie Gates (32nd, 23:15.28), Justine Pommerville (46th, 24:06.23) and Lily Stewart (50th, 24:24.74) gave the Panthers’ girls a sixth-place finish with 169 points.Peter Rehberger led Gallatin’s boys by taking 17th overall in 17:56.34. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets