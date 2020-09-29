After their win, Bozeman’s seniors were recognized in the middle of their home field with applause.
They smiled. They laughed. They enjoyed a moment that was close to never happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the Hawks’ senior night, they defeated Belgrade 2-0. Bozeman senior Payton Putnam put the game away with a goal in the 70th minute, while Ursula Vlases opened the scoring in the 11th minute.
The Hawks (8-2) have now won eight straight games.
“It was a great game,” Hawks senior Esmie Hurd said. “I thought we played well. Tonight was totally about the game, but also just about being together and being with our families and celebrating our time spent in the program.”
Fellow Bozeman senior Ana Schell worried that she wouldn’t have a senior season at all because of the pandemic. She said she was “really, really glad” she could play.
“I feel so lucky,” Schell said. “The way that the world is right now, it’s just a great way to do something you love and escape. And it’s just really great to play with your family and your best friends and have the opportunity to do something you love.”
The Hawks reflected on their years together. Both Schell and Hurd thought of their favorite memories on their home field, the determination they’ve gained from soccer and how they’ve learned to work with a team.
Those skills became especially important for Hawks senior Audra Wise, who is in her first year with the program after moving from Virgina.
Over the years, soccer has taught her to be more outgoing. Wise admitted she can be shy at times. But she feels different with her teammates. While her mother is still back in Virgina, she said her favorite part of playing for the Hawks is “getting to be a part of a family that’s not my own.”
Celebrating her teammates’ accomplishments on Tuesday was special, Wise said.
“They’re the people I see in the school and I know,” she said. “I can count on them to be there for me. They’re a text or call away always. That’s super great. Not only are all these girls great, the coaches are great. It’s so fun getting to play with them.”
After years in middle school, so eager to become a Hawk, Schell joked that she’s not sure how she became a senior so fast. She still feels like she’s back in sixth grade.
On her senior night, she thought about the perseverance she learned while playing, like when her team is down by a goal and is trying to come back.
While the Hawks still have more games to play, Schell enjoyed looking back on how much she’s grown as a person.
“It was really great to know you’re with your family and this celebration is for all the hard work we’ve done,” Schell said, “and I think that just fueled the game and just kept us together and kept us pushing.”
