Darby Hannan scored the game-winning goal for Bozeman — she thinks.
Hawks junior Sami Murphy delivered a corner kick that was headed for the net. Hannan thought to herself it just needed a little guidance, so she deflected it slightly for the score.
“To be honest, I don’t remember exactly what happened,” Hannan said with a smile. “I was just in the moment.”
No matter how the goal was scored, it was exactly what the Hawks needed. East No. 2-seeded Bozeman (10-2-3) earned a 2-1 win over No. 7 Belgrade (1-9-2) on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Bozeman High.
The Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be played either Friday or Saturday. They still have yet to lose since falling in their first two contests of the season.
“It feels amazing. We’ve had a really good season so far,” Hannan said. “It took a lot of team effort right at the end. … It meant a lot just to be able to pull out the win.”
The Hawks were trailing early. Belgrade’s Karli Aitchison scored to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.
Hannan said her team wasn’t expecting to trail against Belgrade, which had lost to Bozeman twice this season. But she added the Hawks had been working on remaining mentally positive through challenges just like this.
“Belgrade always gives us some fits,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “It felt like we were controlling the game enough. … We started to create a lot of really good opportunities. I was really proud of them.”
The Hawks responded swiftly. Ursula Vlases scored on a header — which she considered a “personal accomplishment” because that was something she had worked on — in the 21st minute.
Vlases credited her teammates for putting her in the position to score. The Hawks and Panthers were tied at one goal apiece at intermission, and Vlases said the Hawks were “all pretty mad” and motivated to pull ahead.
“It was really important to us, but of course it was a team effort,” Vlases said. “We all worked really hard for this. I just hope we can continue to keep up this momentum through the playoffs.”
Cannon said the Hawks played “simple soccer” in the second half. They moved the ball more effectively, which created more scoring chances.
They eventually took the lead on Hannan’s play in the 66th minute.
“We try to play for each other,” Hannan said. “We work really hard, and to be able to turn it around like that just demonstrates that ability, that perseverance.”
Panthers head coach Carl Bridwell said the Hawks “definitely came out in the second half with a vengeance” based on how aggressively they played.
The Panthers have yet to ever defeat Bozeman.
“This was a scrappy, physical game that either team could have won,” Bridwell said. “I told the girls at the end of the game, even though through tears, there’s going to be a day where Bozeman will lose (to us), and that’s going to be a good day for Belgrade soccer.”
After trying to squeeze in matches at the end of the regular season, Cannon is thankful the Hawks have a few days before their next match. With time for a few training sessions, she said the Hawks will need to keep their skills sharp.
“It’ll be another really good opportunity for the team,” Vlases said of the Class AA playoffs. “It’ll be tough still, but I think if we play like we have been playing, we’ll do great.”
