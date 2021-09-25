Great Falls CMR hangs on for win against Belgrade girls soccer By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Sep 25, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Belgrade’s Peyton Robertson plays against Great Falls CMR on Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the first time in more than three matches, Belgrade finally scored a goal Saturday. But a furious second-half rally was snuffed out by Great Falls CMR in an Eastern AA match.The Rustlers scored the match-clinching goal in the 78th minute to hang on for a 3-1 victory. Still, Belgrade head coach Carl Bridwell praised his team for battling back from a two-goal deficit.“I’m very proud of them to actually get a goal back when we were down. That’s been a big issue after getting scored on is just getting our heads down and not playing,” he said. “... That means a lot, and I hope they recognize that even though a loss is hard.” CMR took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Kacey Christensen scored in the 29th minute. Then Jordan Clark scored in the 54th minute to make it 2-0.But the Panthers cut the deficit in half when Sydnie Watson fed a pass to Maggie Lappe in front of the goal and the senior scored with 14 minutes remaining in the contest. “We knew about our ability to play down the wing and so we really emphasized that after another little mistake led to the (second) goal,” Bridwell said. “Once Sydnie Watson was willing to press all the way up and get the cross in and implement what we said, we got that first goal and it changed the momentum for a bit.”The Panthers continued to press down the stretch, but CMR sealed its victory when Christensen scored the late goal.It was the seventh consecutive loss for Belgrade (2-7-0), which returns to action Thursday at unbeaten Billings West.“From now on it’s just going to be working on, can we get the little victories out of the games?” Bridwell said. “That’s going to be the hard thing for them to see and a hard thing for us to do from here on out.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Belgrade Carl Bridwell Victory Sport Great Falls Deficit Rally Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets