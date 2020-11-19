Gallatin sophomore Olivia Collins was named the Eastern AA’s girls soccer player of the year, highlighting several locals receiving honors.
Bozeman’s Darby Hannan and Sami Murphy were named all-state. A.J. Battle, Miles Al-Chokhachy, Payton Putnam and Ana Schell from the Hawks received all-conference recognition.
Gallatin’s Madison Anderson and Indigo Andresen made the all-conference team while Tessa Scott received honorable mention. Belgrade’s Dalani Brayton was named all-conference and teammate Peyton Robertson received honorable mention.
On the boys side, Bozeman’s Carter Evans, Drew Johnson, Will Kaiser, Nolan Robbins, Sam Robinson and Gallatin’s Nikolas Udstuen earned all-state recognition.
On the all-conference team are Belgrade’s Sam Waller along with Bozeman’s Malachi Allen, Josh Angell and Soren Turoski as well as Gallatin’s Max Burke, Aden Lyle and Tyler Nyquist. The Hawks’ Henry Robinson was an honorable mention.
