For the third season in a row, Gallatin’s Olivia Collins has been named the Eastern AA Player of the Year for girls soccer.
Collins won the honor in 2020 after being the state’s leading scorer with 23 goals as a sophomore in Gallatin’s first season. As a junior, she tallied 14 goals (most in Eastern AA) and led the Raptors to the championship game. In 2022 as a senior, Collins had 33 goals in the regular season, plus nine more in the postseason, and helped the Raptors win their first state championship. Her 42 goals led all players, and she also had nine total assists.
Collins’ honor was coupled with her third consecutive all-state selection. Joining Collins as an all-state pick were senior defender Indigo Andresen, who tallied seven goals and 10 assists, and junior midfielder Natalie Sippos, who had four goals and 14 assists. The Raptors finished the season 15-0-2.
Gallatin also had five other players earn all-conference honors. Senior midfielder Tessa Scott (three goals, six assists), sophomore forward Emery Streets (15 goals, 10 assists), senior defender Caris Follett (one goal, three assists) and senior goalkeeper Averi Smith (seven shutouts, eight goals against) were all named to the all-conference team. Junior defender Auna Flohr (three assists, played in eight shutouts) earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Bozeman senior midfielder Torren Hill was named the Eastern AA Player of the Year for boys soccer. He recorded eight goals and one assist while helping the Hawks reach the semifinals of the playoffs.
Hill earned all-state honors alongside teammate Aidan Roos, a senior forward. Roos had 12 goals and seven assists this season. Junior goalkeeper Oliver Olsen, senior back Aiden Edwards (one goal), senior midfielder Casper Lemley (three goals, five assists) and senior midfielder Cooper Hartshorn all earned all-conference recognition.
Bozeman’s girls soccer team had three all-state selections after reaching the state quarterfinals: sophomore goalkeeper Karly Jordan, sophomore midfielder/forward Lucy Al-Chokhachy (10 goals, seven assists) and senior midfielder/forward Ursula Vlases (16 goals, eight assists). Senior defender Grace Thum (three assists) and sophomore forward Maya Bossenbrook (eight goals, six assists) were named to the all-conference team, while junior forward/midfielder Lauren Barckholtz (eight goals, two assists) and sophomore forward Macey Primrose (seven goals, two assists) were honorable mention all-conference picks.
For Gallatin’s boys team, sophomore Oliver Boetcher (14 goals, three assists) and junior Dylan Nelson (seven goals, six assists) were named to the all-state team after helping the Raptors to the playoffs. Senior Zack Williams, junior Sam Johnson and senior goalkeeper Aden Lyle were all-conference selections. Juniors Charlie Williams (seven goals, six assists) and Nick Cialella (four goals, one assist) earned honorable mention.
Belgrade’s Noah Russell was an all-state selection, and Gavin Snijder was an all-conference pick. Teammate Simon Payne was named honorable mention from a team that made the state quarterfinals.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.