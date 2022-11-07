Let the news come to you

For the third season in a row, Gallatin’s Olivia Collins has been named the Eastern AA Player of the Year for girls soccer.

Collins won the honor in 2020 after being the state’s leading scorer with 23 goals as a sophomore in Gallatin’s first season. As a junior, she tallied 14 goals (most in Eastern AA) and led the Raptors to the championship game. In 2022 as a senior, Collins had 33 goals in the regular season, plus nine more in the postseason, and helped the Raptors win their first state championship. Her 42 goals led all players, and she also had nine total assists.

Collins’ honor was coupled with her third consecutive all-state selection. Joining Collins as an all-state pick were senior defender Indigo Andresen, who tallied seven goals and 10 assists, and junior midfielder Natalie Sippos, who had four goals and 14 assists. The Raptors finished the season 15-0-2.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.

