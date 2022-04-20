Gallatin’s boys and girls both won matches against Belgrade on Wednesday.
The girls won three singles matches on their way to a 5-3 win. Mal Gregory won 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 over Ava Wagner at No. 2 singles. Ritu Bajwa won 6-0, 6-3 against Lexi Thorn at No. 3, and Alivia Ballenger won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles play, Sophia Mansour and Olivia Mansour won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 against Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon. Molly O’Connor and Ryan Eddins won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Belgrade’s Bella Anderson won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles over Gallatin’s Makayla Otey.
Gallatin’s boys won 7-1 over the Panthers. Braeden Butler, Emerson Fry and Kearen Samsel all won their singles matches at the first, third and fourth spots, respectively. Coulter Thorn won for Belgrade at No. 2.
Gallatin also swept doubles play. Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 6-0, 6-2 over Scott Poppe and Andrew Simon at the top spot, and Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen won 6-3, 6-1 against Kody Jensen and Caleb Bergstrom at No. 2. Dylan Rosenzwieg and Jamie Dahman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 over Gabe Rorabaugh and Lewis Rorabaugh, and Jonas Overton and Zach Dobbs won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 over Tayden Vitt and Noah Winkler.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.