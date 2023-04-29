Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

There was an initial hesitancy in the first game of Gallatin softball’s doubleheader.

Part of that comes from the history of the Raptors’ opponent, Belgrade, whose recent success includes state titles in both Class AA (2021) and Class A (2019). Gallatin head coach Michael Coleman said his young team, which features eight sophomores on varsity, was very aware of the Panthers’ pedigree going in.

“Belgrade's a good team, you give it to them,” Coleman said. “And so when we play Belgrade on their home turf, (our team gets) nervous.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you