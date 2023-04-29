There was an initial hesitancy in the first game of Gallatin softball’s doubleheader.
Part of that comes from the history of the Raptors’ opponent, Belgrade, whose recent success includes state titles in both Class AA (2021) and Class A (2019). Gallatin head coach Michael Coleman said his young team, which features eight sophomores on varsity, was very aware of the Panthers’ pedigree going in.
“Belgrade's a good team, you give it to them,” Coleman said. “And so when we play Belgrade on their home turf, (our team gets) nervous.”
Gallatin struggled to overcome Belgrade’s offensive capabilities, dropping both games of the road doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The Panthers took game one 11-1 and captured the second game 16-4.
Sophomore Madison Coleman scored the Raptors’ lone run in game one. Belgrade’s Ella Seaman led the Panthers with two home runs, six RBIs and scored three runs. Brooklyn Ragland, Julia Blossom and Tara Osler also knocked in runs for the Panthers.
In game two, the Raptors were “more ready to bat,” Michael Coleman said. The Raptors also had senior Rhianna Ashcraft on the mound, who Coleman has previously said brings a much-needed level of experience to this team.
Belgrade struck first, though, scoring three runs in the top of the first. A pair of singles from Seaman and Tayler Thomas got two runners on and Osler followed with a three-run homer to left field.
Gallatin sophomore Addison Bleile got the Raptors on the board in the bottom of the frame with a double down the left field line to score Coleman. Bleile later scored on an error by the Panthers, as a throw from Ragland went over first baseman Lily Bolin’s head.
After Belgrade scored three more runs in the second — off an RBI single by Osler and a two-run homer by Sierra Tuss — Coleman made a pitching change. The Raptors brought in sophomore Olivia Klemann, who promptly got Bolin to ground out to end the inning.
Coleman made several visits to the circle throughout the game, bringing Ashcraft back in for the top of the sixth and Klemann finishing the game in the seventh. Ashcraft allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across four total innings. Klemann gave up seven runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and a strikeout in three innings.
Coleman said he uses those visits to the circle as a “mental breather” for his pitchers.
“When we have available pitching, any time that there's a big moment in the game where a home run is hit from the other squad, just trying to settle down and locate my pitcher, mentally,” Coleman said. “Bring them back in because a lot of that can just be overwhelming to sophomores.”
Belgrade added to its lead with five runs in the fourth. Thomas drove in two runs on an RBI triple and later scored on an error. Tuss drove in two more runs with an RBI single to put the Panthers up 11-2.
Gallatin added a pair of runs in the fifth after Madison Coleman hit a two-run home run. But Belgrade’s offense didn’t falter, adding two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Michael Coleman attributed it to Belgrade’s “timely hits” and ability to extend innings.
“Even the bottom half of their lineup got hits when they needed them,” Coleman said. “And so they're just a hard team to put away or to even compete with when they're extending innings on us.”
Tuss led the Panthers with a home run, five RBIs and scored a run. Osler added four RBIs and a homer, and Thomas knocked in three runs. Ragland, Seaman, Abbie Morin and Amaya Szudera all scored for the Panthers as well.
Madison Coleman finished with a home run, two RBIs and scored a pair of runs for the Raptors. Bleile and sophomore Kelly Coon also scored runs for Gallatin.
Before the season, Michael Coleman said he’s more focused on the process over individual results. That’s why, after every game, Coleman asks his team to evaluate pitching, hitting and fielding so they can address it during the next practice.
“We have to have all three categories on our side to expect to win,” Coleman said. “And really, we can't be upset. If they beat us, they beat us. Hats off to them, they beat us.”
Gallatin will next face Billings Skyview in a doubleheader on Thursday.
