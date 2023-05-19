Let the news come to you

After the first day at the Eastern AA Divisional in Billings, Gallatin’s girls track and field team leads the team scoring with 38 points through five scored events.

Bozeman’s girls are in fifth place with 12. Bozeman’s boys are in fourth place with 18 points, while Gallatin is sixth with 15.

In the girls 800 meters, Gallatin’s Isabel Ross (2 minutes, 17.37 seconds) and Claire Rutherford (2:18.79) placed first and second, respectively. Bozeman’s Hadley Brown was fifth (2:24.48).


