First place finishes from seniors Garret Coley and Tyler Gilman — along with a pair of second-place finishes from junior Carson Steckelberg — helped Gallatin boys track and field to a first-place team finish with 102 points at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet Tuesday in Billings.
Coley placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.37 seconds) and the high jump (6 feet), while Gilman was first in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-best 39.55 seconds. Coley and Gilman were also members of the Raptors’ first-place 4x400 meter relay team (3:26.14), along with senior Nik Udsteun and junior Garrett Dahlke.
Steckelberg finished second in both the 1,600 meters (season-best 4:28.07) and the 3,200 meters (9:48.95). Sophomore Nash Coley took second in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 40.63 seconds) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.94 seconds). Dahlke also finished third in the 400 meters (51.75 seconds) and senior Peter Rehberger finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:59.79).
Senior Landry Cooley placed second in the javelin (season-best 164-05) and freshman Jack Murray placed fourth in the shot put (46-9.50). The 4x100 meters relay team featuring Gilman, Udsteun, sophomore Christian Heck and senior Noah Dahlke also placed third (43.41 seconds).
There were also standout performances for Bozeman’s boys track and field team, which finished fourth as a team (46 points).
Sophomore Nathan Neil took first in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:57.36, while junior Weston Brown took first in the 3,200 meters in a personal-best 9:35.95. Senior Connor Neil also placed fourth in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 9:54.05).
Senior Jase Applebee finished first in the long jump (21-3.75) and sixth in the 200 meters (23.32 seconds). Applebee was also a member of the 4x100 meters relay team along with senior Tommy Bossenbrook, freshman Lucas Kadillak and senior Trent Rogers that placed fourth (season-best 43.90 seconds).
Junior Jesse Meyer placed third in the javelin (159-08) and senior Wyatt May placed sixth in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:39.30).
On the girls side, Bozeman finished second as a team with 88.5 points.
Freshman Hadley Brown took first — and broke the freshman school record — in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:21.12, senior Hayley Burns took first in the 3,200 meters (10:54.74) and senior Hannah Schonhoff took first in the high jump (5-6.00). Schonhoff also finished fifth in the long jump (16-3.50).
Freshman Mia Edwards finished second in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:21.92) and sophomore Serena Sproles did the same in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:19.91). Junior Luci McCormick finished second in the 3,200 meters (11:35.88), while sophomore Nomi Friedman finished fourth (season-best 11:44.99).
Senior Jenavieve Lynch placed third with new personal bests in both the shot put (38-06.00) and the discus (118-11). Junior Clara Fox placed third in the javelin (personal-best 129-01) and junior Grace Stoddart tied for third in the pole vault (10-00.00).
Junior Brenna Berghold also tied for fifth in the high jump (4-10.00) and the 4x400 meters relay team consisting of Brown, Edwards, Burns and junior Eliza Smith placed fourth (season-best 4:10.11).
For Gallatin, the girls team placed fourth with 47 points.
Freshman Claire Rutherford placed first in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:16.25) and fifth in the 800 meters (2:23.20). Sophomore Tesse Kamps placed second in the shot put (personal-best 40-09.50) and sixth in the discus (111-5). Senior Lily Macfarlane set two new personal bests with a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters (5:21.44) and a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters (2:22.86).
Senior Whitney Schlender finished second in the high jump (5-2.00) and junior Olivia Collins finished fourth in the 400 meters (personal-best 1:01.15). Sophomore Sydney Kolwyck finished fifth in the triple jump (33-05.50).
The 4x400 meters relay team consisting of juniors Indigo Andresen and Ashlyn Graham, Macfarlane and Collins also finished fifth (4:11.59).
Bozeman track and field will next compete in a dual against Billings West Friday, while Gallatin will next face Billings Senior in a dual the same day.
Belgrade, Manhattan, Manhattan Christian show out at Top 10 meet
On the boys side, Belgrade track and field finished fifth as a team with 25 points. Manhattan placed ninth with 18 points and Manhattan Christian placed 11th with 16 points.
Leading the Panthers was senior Evan Major, who placed fifth in both the 100 meters (11.35 seconds) and the 200 meters (23.20 seconds). Senior Samuel Nash also finished third in the 3,200 meters in a personal-best time of 9:51.95, and senior Ryan Simon finished sixth in the shot put (45-1.25).
Senior Zach Cramer also finished fourth in the long jump (19-11.75) and fifth in the high jump (5-10.00).
Manhattan senior Michael Swan won the 400 meters (personal-best 50.40 seconds) and was second in the long jump (20-5.00).
Manhattan Christian junior Seth Amunrud placed second in the triple jump (personal-best 43-04.75) and sixth in the long jump (19-03.75). Sophomore Oren Arthun placed sixth in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 9:57.45). The 4x400 meters relay team consisting of juniors Isaiah Holst, Nathan Abrams, Austin Kriebel and Amunrud placed third (3:33.09).
On the girls side, Manhattan Christian finished 10th as a team (18 points) and Belgrade finished 18th (three points).
Manhattan Christian junior Jadyn VanDyken took second in the triple jump (personal-best 34-7.00) and third in the 200 meters (season-best 26.86 seconds). Junior Alexis DeVries took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.60 seconds).
Belgrade senior Jordan Cassidy placed fifth in the 100 meters (12.96 seconds). The 4x100 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Josie Blazina, freshman Madeline Mcdunn, junior Arianna Heinrichs and Cassidy placed sixth (51.99 seconds).