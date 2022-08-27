BELGRADE—Gallatin picked up its first win of the season and the first win for new head coach Michael Furstenberg on Saturday.
A pair of insurance goals in the second half helped the Raptors to a 3-0 victory over Belgrade.
The outcome evened Gallatin’s record at 1-1 through two games. The team lost 6-0 to Billings West on Thursday but bounced back admirably.
“It’s fun to watch the boys go through this week and take charge of their own destiny,” Furstenberg said. “The big (difference between the games) for me was just keeping our heads up and trying to play together more as a team.”
Three different players scored for the Raptors, including two off assists, making that team effort a little more obvious.
Junior Landon Raile assisted on Gallatin’s first goal of the season, which came in the 30th minute against the Panthers off the foot of Nick Cialella.
Just two minutes prior, Belgrade’s Johnny Foster received a long pass with room to run along the right side. He had a good look at the goal but couldn’t put it away. The Raptors began their counter and found the game’s first goal.
“I think that was a big momentum shift for us,” Furstenberg said. “We were knocking on the door a couple times earlier, and Belgrade wouldn’t quite let us finish it off.”
Raile provided some breathing room in the 46th minute with a goal after an assist from Dylan Nelson.
“It’s always nice to put another one in, to feel a little more confident (in the game),” Raile said. “To be able to control it and not have to be quite as desperate. But it’s important to also keep playing like it’s 0-0.”
The Panthers had several more scoring opportunities in the second half, but they were all turned away.
“We weren’t able to lock down their midfield and press at the pace that was expected of them,” Panthers head coach Robert Lemley said. “We tried to make some adjustments in the second half, but I don’t feel we were hungry enough for the ball.”
The missed chances and an increasingly physical game contributed to a fair amount of frustration on both sides. One player on each team was issued a yellow card in the second half.
Furstenberg said he was proud of how the team’s midfield and back line hindered the Panthers’ offensive attack.
“In Belgrade’s midfield there were some dangerous moments for us, and they found a way through,” Furstenberg said. “I’m just really happy to see our midfielders working together a little more cohesively.”
Charlie Williams added Gallatin’s third goal in the 78th minute. Belgrade goalkeeper Shay Schoolcraft came out of the box to challenge Oliver Boettcher for the ball, which was tapped away to Williams. He lofted the ball high over a retreating Schoolcraft to score from about 35 yards away.
“I think for us, our guys will have to realize 1-0 is dangerous, 2-0 is still dangerous and 3-0 is a good spot where if we make mistakes we’re OK, but we still have to be on top of our game,” Furstenberg said.
It is still quite early in the season, but the Raptors can point to tangible progress through two matches.
“I think on Thursday we were still trying to find an identity as a team,” Raile said. “It’s never fun to lose, but it brought us together and made us realize that we really need to work together more as a team instead of as individual units. I think that’s what we did really well (Saturday). We made good passes, had some really good connections and wanted each other to do well.”
