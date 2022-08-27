Let the news come to you

BELGRADE—Gallatin picked up its first win of the season and the first win for new head coach Michael Furstenberg on Saturday.

A pair of insurance goals in the second half helped the Raptors to a 3-0 victory over Belgrade.

The outcome evened Gallatin’s record at 1-1 through two games. The team lost 6-0 to Billings West on Thursday but bounced back admirably.

Dan Chesnet, sports editor of the Belgrade News, contributed to this report.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

