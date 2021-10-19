top story Gallatin boys soccer scores in second half to take first postseason win over Belgrade By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin senior Max Burke scores his second goal against Belgrade on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin wasn’t anticipating to be in a scoreless tie during halftime.The Raptors, hosting a postseason match for the first time, were knotted up with Belgrade. Following a loss in the first round a year ago, they were facing the possibility of another year ending the same way.Gallatin head coach Ben Hietala told Max Burke, the Raptors’ leading scorer, to “go get our program a goal.” “And he got me two,” Hietala said with a smile after the game.Burke scored in the 63rd and 68th minutes, lifting the Eastern AA No. 3-seeded Raptors to a 2-0 win over No. 6 Belgrade on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. For the first time, Gallatin (10-5) moved on to the Class AA quarterfinals.“Just had to win somehow, someway,” Burke said of his scores. “And then the rest was history.” Buy Now Gallatin senior Chase Stohlmann defends Belgrade senior Sam Waller on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The Raptors had been motivated since last season. Their first year as a program in 2020 was ended when they were defeated by Billings West on penalty kicks in the first round of the postseason.No one from Gallatin graduated, though. And the returners were compelled to build on that season.“It’s great,” Hietala said. “Today, to go out, win the first playoff game with our first group of seniors at Gallatin, it is making history, and we feel pretty proud of it.”The Raptors had momentum going into the playoffs, having won five of their last six contests of the regular season. However, despite multiple shots on goal early, Gallatin and Belgrade (4-8-3) were tied following the first half.Burke, a senior who paced the Raptors with nine goals before the contest, felt the Raptors were slightly scared in the moment. Considering the Raptors beat the Panthers twice by a total of three goals in two regular season games, Hietala knew the day wouldn’t be easy. He urged his players to show a stronger desire to win. Buy Now Gallatin junior Simon Scott defends Belgrade junior Noah Russell on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Neither team scored during the opening 10 minutes of the second half, either.“Had we gotten one (goal), it would have been a total momentum changer for everybody,” Belgrade head coach Robert Lemley said. “We would have stayed true to our next phase had we had done that. Yeah, it’s just disappointing that we couldn’t find the victory today. Really wanted it for the guys. They deserved it.” Buy Now Gallatin senior Max Burke controls the ball with pressure from Belgrade junior Luke Hickock on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Burke finally connected on his two goals. The Raptors felt relief and gained confidence because of it, Hietala said.Nick Udstuen, a Gallatin senior captain, noted the Raptors emphasized speed on their counterattack. He believes that helped them score.“All the weight on the shoulders, it dropped,” he said. “It felt so good to be able to celebrate with the team after a goal.”Udstuen also noted the Raptors were disciplined throughout the game, including defensively. Gallatin allowed the third-fewest goals in the Eastern AA before the postseason. The Raptors followed it up with a shutout.The Raptors hope to continue to play at that level as the postseason unfolds.“It’s going to take everybody on the team,” Udstuen said. “It’s going to be a whole team effort.” Buy Now Belgrade junior Gavin Snijder kicks the ball from Gallatin senior Chase Stohlmann on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America With fans of both schools in attendance Tuesday, Hietala appreciated the energy of the match. The Raptors thanked their supporters afterward.They're preparing to play in a different environment on the road for their next match."Whoever we play in the quarterfinals, it's going to be a very intense, competitive game," Hietala said. "I hope we're up for the challenge." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 