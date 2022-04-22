Several Gallatin school records were improved on Friday at the Swede Dahlberg Invitational in Butte.
Raptors junior Carson Steckelberg improved on his school record in the 3,200 meters, winning the event in 9 minutes, 47.07 seconds.
Steckelberg’s previous best time was 9:47.75 at last season’s Class AA meet. He finished strong Friday, running his eighth lap in 1:04.52. That was not only the fastest lap of anybody in the race, it was also more than six seconds faster than his next-fastest lap, which was his opener (1:10.93).
Senior Garrett Coley overtook the top spot in school history in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2.5 inches on Friday to take first place. Coley also placed fourth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet.
Steckelberg also placed sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:42.83) to earn points for the Raptors.
Senior Peter Rehberger set a school record in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:01.92 to take fourth place. In the 400 meters, senior Nikolas Udstuen and junior Garrett Dahlke placed third (51.32) and fifth (51.83), respectively. Those times now represent the top two times at the school.
Gallatin’s Noah Dahlke won the 100 meters in 11.70 seconds, and Nash Coley was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.44 seconds.
In the 4x100 relay, Gallatin’s team of Tyler Gilman, Udstuen, Christian Heck and Garrett Dahlke placed fourth in 43.55. Gallatin ended up sweeping the relays, also winning the 4x400 in 3:31.54 thanks to a team of Udstuen, Gilman, Osker Patterson and Garrett Dahlke.
Gilman also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.07 seconds).
Elsewhere in the long jump, Belgrade’s Zach Cramer and Bozeman’s Jase Applebee tied for fifth with marks of 20-10. It was a personal record for Applebee. Cramer also tied for sixth in the high jump (5-10).
In the 200 meters, Belgrade’s Evan Major placed second (23.65), Noah Dahlke was third (23.76) and Applebee was seventh (24.21).
Also for Belgrade, Aidan McGoldrick placed second in the pole vault (12-6), and Samuel Nash placed fifth in the 3,200 meters in 10:01.49.
For Bozeman, Nathan Neil took seventh in the 800 meters (2:04.15). Connor Neil was eighth in the 3,200 meters (10:10.71) and eighth in the 1,600 meters (4:44.90). Jesse Meyer was eighth in the javelin (156-6). Wyatt May, Connor Neil, Nathan Neil and Rex Hamling teamed up to take sixth in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.33.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.