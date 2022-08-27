BELGRADE—Gallatin sophomore Emery Streets played sparingly on the varsity last year; she half-jokingly estimated she saw about 15 minutes of game action.
But she appeared for a short while in the Raptors’ Class AA championship game against Billings West, so head coach Joel Ganey had plans for her future.
“She got better as the season went on,” he said. “She’s worked really hard and is doing things that we wanted her to understand about how we want to play more and more every day.”
Streets burst onto the scene Saturday with five goals in Gallatin’s 9-0 win over Belgrade, moving the team to 2-0 early in the new season.
“It definitely was one of my goals coming into this season,” Streets said of making varsity. “I was really determined to come in and help make an impact, and I really wanted to bond with (senior forward Olivia Collins) and be able to play in and out with her. I think we’re starting off good.”
Streets and Collins, the returning Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, displayed how dangerous their pairing can be early on against the Panthers. Both players scored in the fifth minute — Streets off an assist from Madison Campos and Collins off a helper from Tessa Scott.
The players continued to alternate shots, building a big lead. Streets scored on a ball she hit off the post following a pass from Indigo Andresen in the 18th minute. Collins followed with an unassisted goal six minutes later. Natalie Sippos and Grace Emmert assisted on the next two goals, both from Streets in the 27th and 36th minutes, respectively.
And right before halftime, Collins scored off an assist from Sippos and Streets scored off a pass from Auna Flohr.
“We worked really well together and were able to find those gaps and certain patterns we’d been working on in practice,” Collins said of the team’s easy offense. “We definitely found some things we need to work on and some of our weak spots, so it’s definitely helpful in that way as well.”
The Raptors led 8-0 at halftime and received their final goal from Emmert in the 79th minute.
The Panthers team is more inexperienced in comparison to Gallatin’s roster, but Belgrade did find certain ways to challenge its visitors.
“We did create quite a few opportunities of getting the ball down the field when we had a good three, four, five pass connections,” Belgrade head coach Todd Randall said. “That was working. We just have to win possession to create those opportunities.”
Ganey shared that same assessment.
“Even though the score didn’t show it, Belgrade did test us at times on certain things that we can take away from the game,” he said. “Like attacking in the wide spaces in the attacking third specifically and what that looks like for us.”
But overall, Gallatin’s speed and ball control was too much for Belgrade to contend with.
“The thing that was most difficult was a lot of the youngsters on the team hadn’t played them before, so they weren’t really used to their relentless pressure,” Randall said. “I think that was good in a way. It helps them see what we’re trying to build to. If you see that type of play, that can only help us in the future.”
Belgrade dropped to 0-2 after also losing to Bozeman on Thursday.
Gallatin’s 2-0 start included a win on Thursday at West. Collins scored twice in that game for a 2-1 win, the program’s first against the Golden Bears.
“There’s still plenty of games left,” Ganey said. “I’m happy about the two wins. I think it’s great, especially with one of them being a shutout. And the other against West, obviously a super tough team. We can be very happy with that and have good things to build on from here.”
As for Saturday, though, the memories of Streets’ breakouts will last for a while.
“I kind of surprised myself, I think,” she said. “It was fun.”
It was enjoyable for her teammates as well.
“It’s so cool. She’s young and she’s got so much time left, I know she’s going to be a star,” Collins said. “She’s just going to keep going up. I’m super proud of her. She’s a little nervous going into this season, playing on varsity, but I told her she has nothing to be nervous about. She’s doing great, and I’m really excited to keep playing with her and see what we can do together.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.