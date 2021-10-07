Drew Johnson nets hat trick in Bozeman boys soccer win over Belgrade By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman's Drew Johnson pushes against Belgrade's Michael Hecock (left) on Thursday in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman’s Casper Lemley works against Belgrade’s Will Mauritsen on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Torren Hill works against Belgrade's Simon Payne on Thursday in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELGRADE — As the season winds down, Bozeman is focusing less on its opponents and more on perfecting itself.On Thursday against Belgrade, that to-do list included, in part, combining passes in order to move the ball into a scoring position.Almost all went according to plan in that regard as the Hawks picked up a 5-0 win against the Panthers to move to 12-0 this season. After beating Belgrade (3-6-3) earlier in the season by an 8-0 margin, Bozeman could have had an idea of what to take advantage of the second time around. But Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said accomplishing the team’s own goals was more important.“I wasn’t looking at exploiting anything at all,” he said. “There were just a handful of things we wanted to focus on, and I think we did a really, really good job of it.”Bozeman’s priorities ultimately resulted in a hat trick for Drew Johnson, the state’s leading scorer, and the team’s 11th shutout in its dozen matches.The Hawks have played at a high caliber all year, but with two regular-season contests left, there is no better time than now to piece together dominant efforts on both sides of the field.“We have a set way we’re trying to play,” Terry said, “and we’re trying to plan for the future.”On Thursday, the teams battled on the rain-slicked field to earn the first edge in momentum.Johnson ultimately supplied it with a goal in the 11th minute off of an assist from Riley Bloomer.Johnson said the Hawks have aimed recently to score within the game’s first five minutes. They didn’t get there Thursday, but they struck first nonetheless and built from there. “It’s always important to score first, I think,” Johnson said. “It kind of takes the wind out of their sails a little bit.”The game was nearly evened one minute later, though, as Noah Russell’s free kick clanged off the top of the goal, where the right post and crossbar meet.That was Belgrade’s best scoring opportunity as the Hawks dominated possession. Panthers head coach Robert Lemley said counterattacks proved to be most effective, but it was still a challenge to get anything going.“I think we stuck to our game plan as best we could,” Lemley said. “Our weakness is that when we win the ball we can connect the passes until the final one that was needed. We ended up passing to the other team, and they were very quick to capitalize.”Bozeman added to its lead with goals from Joshua Angell and Bloomer in the 28th and 40th minutes, respectively.Terry credited Belgrade for playing “super compact” and not pressuring the ball, a defensive scheme that made it difficult at times to find open offensive lanes.Johnson tacked on two more goals in the second half, however, to create the final margin and show how adept Bozeman is at finding a way to score anyway.“I think both teams have definitely changed (since the first meeting), so you can only take that so much,” Johnson said. “I think you can learn a team’s tendencies and play off of that, but I think we’re more focused on ourselves and how we can improve rather than reading too much into the opponent.”Johnson now has 29 goals this season and 61 for his career. Angell assisted on one of Johnson’s second-half scores. Bozeman keeper Oliver Olsen finished with a pair of saves.Belgrade goalie Shay Schoolcraft, facing immense pressure throughout the game, tallied 15 saves. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drew Johnson Bozeman Hat Trick Sport Football Save Belgrade Joshua Angell Team Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets