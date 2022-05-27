MISSOULA—The Bozeman girls tennis dynasty is alive and well.
The Hawks accumulated 43 points as a team and emerged from the Class AA tournament with a pair of championships and a runner-up finisher at Fort Missoula Regional Park on Friday. In doing so, Bozeman claimed at least a share of the championship for the 10th season in a row (there was no champion awarded in 2020, and the Hawks tied Billings Senior in 2018). The 43 team points are the second-most Bozeman has scored during its streak, trailing only the 46 points in 2014.
“It’s always good to see the girls finish strong and play well,” head coach Clayton Harris said. “It’s a huge accomplishment (and a credit to) their competitive spirit. They represented the school well.”
Junior Meg McCarty won her second consecutive girls singles championship, beating freshman teammate Izabel Barr in the final. Bozeman senior Hailey Buss and junior Nora Schrank claimed the doubles championship, beating Gallatin’s Sophia Mansour and Olivia Mansour in the championship match.
McCarty claimed two 6-0, 6-0 wins Friday, continuing her dominant run of high school tennis.
In her sophomore season, McCarty went undefeated without losing so much as a game. She lost just two games this season, including one to Barr in the semifinals of last week’s divisional tournament.
Her first win Saturday came against Missoula Hellgate’s Brooke Best in the semifinals.
“It’s always bittersweet having to play a teammate, especially in the final, but I’m excited to be here,” McCarty said. “I’m grateful the season is done, but I’ve had such a fun time the last couple months.”
Barr served as the Hawks’ No. 2 singles player for much of the season, but she also earned opportunities at No. 1 at times when McCarty was unavailable. McCarty was quick to say how proud Barr should be of her first season at the high school level.
“She’s played great this entire season,” McCarty said. “She’s evolved so much since our first match. I think her ability (is great) to go out there and hit the ball no matter who she’s playing or who’s watching. She just goes after her shots.”
Barr defeated Helena’s Qayl Kujala 6-4, 7-6(1) in Friday’s other semifinal.
In the final, McCarty said she felt smart about her shot placement and her ability to move Barr from side to side. Friday had more wind than Thursday, but she managed to control the match nonetheless.
“With some of the wind you have to move your feet so much to make sure you’re in position,” she said. “Other than that it wasn’t too bad. I didn’t have sun in my eyes, and the ball wasn’t moving too much.”
From one championship-winning season to the next, McCarty said she feels mentally stronger. Harris sees that, too.
“When I’m talking with her, she doesn’t think in the context of going the (entire) season without losing a match. She thinks in the context of playing well in her next match,” he said. “It’s a testimony to her maturity as an athlete and a competitor and when you do the little things right over a long period of time, you get these kinds of results.”
Harris echoed McCarty’s thoughts about Barr’s season and said the freshman undoubtedly has more successful tennis in her future. He tried to tell her as much in the aftermath of the final.
“Helping her understand it’s OK to feel disappointment but also give her some encouragement because it’s been an amazing season for her,” Harris said. “She’s a great competitor, and she’s got a really great head on her shoulders. She’s always eager to learn and talk strategy. She has certainly grown a ton during her freshman season.”
A short while later, Buss and Schrank followed with their championship. They won 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals against Kalispell Glacier’s Haven Speer and Sarah Downs and then won 6-1, 6-4 in the final against the Mansour sisters from Gallatin.
“We prepared the whole season for this, and it still hasn’t hit me yet that we won,” Buss said.
The Hawks players said their familiarity with the Raptors duo — this was their fourth win against them this season — played a role in their success Friday.
“They also have a very competitive spirit, so it makes our matches more fun and intense,” Schrank said. “They’re also really good at the net and know how to play well. It was fun to play them a lot and figure it out and get better each time.”
Buss placed fourth in singles last year at state and plans to play club tennis at Arizona State next year.
“I’m excited to continue my tennis journey, and I was wanting to do better than last year,” Buss said. “I’m glad that I was able to do that with Nora this year.”
As for helping contribute to another girls title, Buss called it “fulfilling.”
“We have great girls and they did so well this season,” she said. “I wasn’t surprised with how far we all made it.”
Gallatin’s Farne and Schonhoff repeat as boys doubles champions
Gallatin seniors Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff suffered only one loss this season, a 0-6, 4-6 decision against Great Falls CMR’s Carter Corn and Josh Stimac on May 7. Thinking about that match this week, Farne called the Rustlers’ duo “commanding” that day.
On Friday, 20 days later, the Raptors’ top pairing avenged that loss with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the Class AA boys doubles championship match.
“Since that match, we’ve been working on strategy for them the entire time,” Schonhoff said. “We beat them to the net, and that was our whole plan.”
A year ago in Great Falls, Farne and Schonhoff won Gallatin’s first tennis championship, beating a team from Bozeman in the final. They had internal and external pressure to repeat all season.
“I think it feels better than the first because it’s senior season,” Farne said. “It’s our last match ever on high school tennis courts. That makes it so much more special for us.”
In Friday’s semifinal match, the Raptors team won 7-5, 6-1 against Billings Senior’s Ryan Schrieber and Joseph Driscoll. They trailed by a game at least twice in the first set of that match but managed to battle back to win in two sets, saving their legs for later. Corn and Stimac went three sets in their semifinal against Dayton Magone and Carson Bruyere from Billings West.
“Everybody wanted a piece of them,” Raptors head coach Colter Curey said. “They had to fight for everything. They didn’t shy away from that. They always fought every single match they played.”
Schonhoff said he and Farne were challenged during the state meet by teams they hadn’t seen in a while or at all this year. But it was clear everybody stepped up their game to be worthy of the stage at the state meet.
“Everyone has that mindset where, ‘This is it. You win or go home.’ They got better. They had the mindset,” Schonhoff said. “I think we were definitely a little nervous. We weren’t playing our best tennis until I think that (last) match.”
The players credited Curey and the rest of the team’s coaches for their growth and success. Additionally, the team’s familial atmosphere makes it easier to do well.
Now that their tennis careers are over, they have stockpiled a handful of memories from their run as Gallatin’s first tennis state champions.
“I think I’m going to remember the brotherhood that we grew together,” Farne said. “I think it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’m always going to have the big bracket, I’m always going to have the ball and I’m always going to have Ayden, so it’s really something special.”
Schonhoff added: “Like he said, the brotherhood is the most special part.”
Bozeman’s Phillippi ends as boys runner-up
Bozeman senior Blake Phillippi started experiencing cramps in his legs during his semifinal win against Senior’s Cruz Allies. The match went three sets, with Phillippi battling back from a first-set loss to win the next two 6-3, 7-5.
He had about an hour to rest before facing Helena Capital’s Ryan Ashley in the boys singles championship. Toughing it out through the cramps that wouldn’t go away, Phillippi won the first set 6-3 before Ashley won the next two 6-4, 6-1.
“I really, really wanted to win, but it’s hard when I can’t run,” Phillippi said. “He’s also a great player, and there’s not much I could do.”
Phillippi placed fifth at state last year. He was glad to finish his career with a much better showing at state.
“I’m really proud that I did that. I worked really hard for the season,” he said. “It was a good way to end.”