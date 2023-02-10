Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Class AA swimming meet got underway on Friday in Great Falls with several Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade athletes advancing to Saturday’s finals.

Gallatin’s Paul Nave was second in the prelims of the boys 100 yard breaststroke (1 minute, 03.78 seconds), and he was also fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.15).

In the boys 100 freestyle, Bozeman’s Eli Stevens was third (51.01 seconds), Gallatin’s Alex Clapper was fifth (51.84) and Belgrade’s Kody Jensen was ninth (53.70). On the girls side, AJ Lilyquist of Belgrade was seventh (56.80) and Bozeman’s Brynn King was ninth (57.46).


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you