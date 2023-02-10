The Class AA swimming meet got underway on Friday in Great Falls with several Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade athletes advancing to Saturday’s finals.
Gallatin’s Paul Nave was second in the prelims of the boys 100 yard breaststroke (1 minute, 03.78 seconds), and he was also fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.15).
In the boys 100 freestyle, Bozeman’s Eli Stevens was third (51.01 seconds), Gallatin’s Alex Clapper was fifth (51.84) and Belgrade’s Kody Jensen was ninth (53.70). On the girls side, AJ Lilyquist of Belgrade was seventh (56.80) and Bozeman’s Brynn King was ninth (57.46).
Stevens also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.10). Clapper finished two spots behind him in sixth (1:00.5).
Lilyquist was also 12th in the 200 freestyle. In the boys race, B Boyer of Bozeman was third (1:54.74) and teammate Ajax Geddes was 11th (2:02.38). Gallatin’s Marcus Clapper (ninth, 2:00.58) and Ardasher Usmonov (10th, 2:02.19) also advanced to Saturday.
Boyer also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:09.15), while Geddes was 10th (5:28.02). In the girls 500, Gallatin’s Elina Maganito was ninth (5:39.80) and Bozeman’s Corina Amundson (5:57.30) and Hazel Irvine (5:58.72) were 11th and 12th, respectively. Irvine dropped more than 20 seconds off her seed time to make it into the finals.
In the 100 butterfly, King was seventh (1:5.28) and Belgrade’s Brianne Flikkema tied for eighth (1:06.20). In the boys race, Gallatin’s Ian Dyk was ninth (1:00.40).
The Hawks and Raptors will be well represented in the finals of the 200 individual medley. In the girls prelims, Maganito was seventh (2:21.72) and Bozeman’s Alexis Hubbard was eighth (2:25.63). On the boys side after Nave, Gallatin’s Aaron Bergman was 11th (2:26.94) and Kei Braun was 12th (2:28.37) while Bozeman’s Griffin Brokaw was 10th (2:24.91).
Belgrade’s Jensen and Troy Kendall placed ninth (23.90) and 10th (24.01), respectively, in the boys 50 freestyle.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Gallatin’s team of Alex Clapper, Braun, Marcus Clapper and Nave was third (1:36.92) and Bozeman’s team of Parks Inlow, Stevens, Elias Jacobsen and Boyer was fourth (1:37.07). Belgrade’s Mario Vanni, Kendall, Jack Nash and Jensen placed 10th (1:42.37). On the girls side, Gallatin’s Kamiah Leach, Victoria Bender, Kayla Lobb and Maganito were seventh (1:50.46) and Bozeman’s Peyton Summerhill, Hubbard, Mallory Handelin and Irvine placed 10th (1:52.57).
Bozeman and Gallatin’s girls 200 medley relay teams both advanced to Saturday in the final two qualifying spots. The Hawks team of Amundson, Analise Belasco, King and Handelin placed 11th in the prelims in 2:03.32. The Raptors quartet of Maganito, Leach, Kea Elgin and Bender placed 12th in 2:03.34.
On the boys side, Gallatin’s group of Alex Clapper, Nave, Dyk and Marcus Clapper finished sixth (1:46.41). Bozeman’s Geddes, Brokaw, Ben Langen and Jacobsen were 10th (1:52.76) and Belgrade’s Jensen, Robert McNeil, Vanni and Kendall finished 11th (1:56.08).
In the 100 breaststroke after Nave, Belgrade’s Kendall was sixth (1:08.67), Bozeman’s Brokaw was seventh (1:08.77) and Gallatin’s Braun was 12th (1:11.92). In the girls race, Flikkema was sixth for Belgrade (1:11.97), Belasco was 10th for Bozeman (1:14.55) and Leach was 11th for Gallatin (1:14.69).
In the boys 400 freestyle relay, Bozeman’s Stevens, Geddes, Jacobsen and Boyer finished fifth (3:37.78) and Gallatin’s Usmonov, Dyk, Bergman and Marcus Clapper finished sixth (3:45.66).
