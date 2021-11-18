Bozeman's Drew Johnson, Gallatin's Olivia Collins named Eastern AA soccer players of the year By Chronicle Staff Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bozeman's Drew Johnson looks to control the ball against Glacier's Sol Dalla Betta on Oct. 26. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Buy Now Gallatin's Olivia Collins chases after the ball against Great Falls CMR on Sept. 4. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s Drew Johnson and Gallatin’s Olivia Collins were named the Eastern AA players of the year and earned all-state selections for their accomplishments this season.Johnson, a Hawks senior, led the state with 37 goals (regular season and playoffs combined) and helped Bozeman reach the state semifinals. Collins, a Raptors junior, led the Eastern AA with 19 total goals and helped Gallatin reach the state championship game.Joining Johnson on the all-state team were teammates Oliver Olsen, Sam Robinson and Joshua Angell. The Hawks also had all-conference selections in Riley Bloomer, Fili Oberly and Torren Hill. Weston Brown was an all-conference honorable mention.Gallatin’s boys team had one all-state selection in Max Burke and four all-conference selections: Aden Lyle, Nikolas Udstuen, Chase Stohlmann and Patrick Williamson. Kegan Farmer was named all-conference honorable mention. Bozeman’s girls team collected all-state selections for Sami Murphy and Darby Hannan along with all-conference recognition for Sabrina Scurry, Ursula Vlases and Inga Trebesch.Gallatin’s Indigo Andresen joined Collins on the girls all-state team. Aydan Paul, Madison Anderson and Natalie Sippos earned all-conference nods.At Belgrade, Noah Russell was named to the boys all-state team, Christian Aitchison and Will Mauritsen were named all-conference and Michael Hecock was named honorable mention. For Belgrade’s girls, Mackenzie Turner was named all-conference and Anne Cheney was named honorable mention. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olivia Collins Drew Johnson Bozeman Sport Gallatin Conference Team Honorable Mention Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets