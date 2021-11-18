Support Local Journalism


Bozeman’s Drew Johnson and Gallatin’s Olivia Collins were named the Eastern AA players of the year and earned all-state selections for their accomplishments this season.

Johnson, a Hawks senior, led the state with 37 goals (regular season and playoffs combined) and helped Bozeman reach the state semifinals. Collins, a Raptors junior, led the Eastern AA with 19 total goals and helped Gallatin reach the state championship game.

Joining Johnson on the all-state team were teammates Oliver Olsen, Sam Robinson and Joshua Angell. The Hawks also had all-conference selections in Riley Bloomer, Fili Oberly and Torren Hill. Weston Brown was an all-conference honorable mention.

Gallatin’s boys team had one all-state selection in Max Burke and four all-conference selections: Aden Lyle, Nikolas Udstuen, Chase Stohlmann and Patrick Williamson. Kegan Farmer was named all-conference honorable mention.

Bozeman’s girls team collected all-state selections for Sami Murphy and Darby Hannan along with all-conference recognition for Sabrina Scurry, Ursula Vlases and Inga Trebesch.

Gallatin’s Indigo Andresen joined Collins on the girls all-state team. Aydan Paul, Madison Anderson and Natalie Sippos earned all-conference nods.

At Belgrade, Noah Russell was named to the boys all-state team, Christian Aitchison and Will Mauritsen were named all-conference and Michael Hecock was named honorable mention. For Belgrade’s girls, Mackenzie Turner was named all-conference and Anne Cheney was named honorable mention.

