Avery Allen rose to his feet. He helped his opponent off the mat. He was a state champion once again.
And just a few minutes later, the Bozeman sophomore began thinking about gearing up to win two more before his high school career is over.
“Halfway there,” Allen said.
Allen won his second consecutive Class AA championship by pinning Great Falls’ Irish Furthmyre in 2 minutes, 13 seconds in the 145-pound title match on Saturday at Kalispell Flathead High.
Flathead won the team championship with 247 points. Belgrade was 12th with 57 points while Bozeman was 14th with 35.5 points and Gallatin was 15th with 28.
“It’s a good feeling when you get off the mat and all the work pays off,” Allen said.
Allen, after a bye in the first round, pinned Bryton Hardesty of Butte in 1:18 in his first match of the tournament. Then he won via technical fall over Gabe Lake of Flathead in the quarterfinals. Allen reached the championship round by pinning Butte’s Anthony Liva in 1:57 during the semifinals.
Then in the championship, Allen simply tried to secure a victory as quickly as he could.
“Probably the biggest thing was when he had the opportunity and smelled blood in the water,” Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo said, “he finished the match.”
Dellwo couldn’t point to any moment where Allen’s championship run was in danger. He added Allen wasn’t scored on unless he allowed it.
“Just dominant. He wrestled so solid every single moment of every match. Honestly one of the best performances at the state tournament in a long time,” Dellwo said. “Just a great outing, and I couldn’t be prouder of one of the hardest working individuals I’ve been around.”
Allen missed two stretches of the season due to coronavirus contact tracing, including the final week of the regular season. He said it wasn’t too difficult, though. He simply kept in shape and remained ready for his next opportunity to wrestle.
“It feels good,” Allen said. “It was a good year. Just sticking to what I know and everything I’ve worked on and tried to become the best I can, but I knew I had to respect every opponent.”
Dellwo said he has faith Allen will continue to work to improve with the more time he has with the Bozeman program.
Allen already has tournaments in Utah and Iowa lined up in the next few weeks. He said he wants to end his high school career as a four-time state champion like Bozeman graduate Leif Schroeder, who capped his career with a fourth-straight title before going on to Iowa.
“It really pushed me to get more,” Allen said of Saturday’s win. “I’ve just got to keep working hard.”
Jack Montoya also scored six team points for Bozeman at 120 pounds. Dellwo said he had a “great showing.”
“Honestly, it was a tough tournament,” Dellwo said of his team. “But you had some bright spots. … There’s some things to celebrate.”
Gallatin and Belgrade wrestlers also thrived during the tournament. The Panthers’ Colton Gutenberger made a run to the 113-pound championship. Felix Peterson became the first boys wrestler to place at the state tournament for Gallatin in its first year.
Gutenberger received a bye in the first round before pinning Aden Kleinhenz of Flathead in 3:07. In the quarterfinals, Gutenberger defeated Demetrious Salarias of Billings Senior with a 5-0 decision. Then Gutenberger beat Maverick McEwen from Butte with a 6-1 decision in the semifinals. Billings West’s Jase Van Pelt won the championship against Gutenberger with a 4-2 decision.
At 126 pounds, Belgrade’s Mason Gutenberger placed fourth. Following a bye, he pinned Henry Sawfer of Missoula Hellgate in 33 seconds in his first match and then won in the quarterfinals over Logan Cole from Senior with a 10-3 decision.
In the semifinals, Flathead’s Ethan Freund won against Mason Gutenberger with a 4-2 decision. Mason Gutenberger responded with a win by fall in 1:25 against Bryson Danzinger from Missoula Sentinel in a consolation contest to make the third-place match. There, Cole won in a rematch in sudden victory.
Carter Schmidt took sixth at 132 pounds for the Panthers. After a bye, he pinned Helena’s Ian Mehrens in 3:26 in the second round and Kip Pumnea of Butte in 1:07 in the quarterfinals. Asher Kemppainen from Flathead beat Schmidt in the semifinals with a 6-5 decision. Schmidt was credited with two losses in his next two matches due to injury default.
Belgrade’s Xaden Cunningham scored four team points at 205 pounds while Oden Currier (145 pounds) and Logan Linn (160) each scored three points.
At 152 pounds for Gallatin, Peterson had a bye in the first round before pinning Gavin Vetter of Butte in 5:19. He also won in the quarterfinals with a pin against Blake Jolma from Sentinel in 2:54.
Peterson lost in the semifinals to Drake Rhodes of West by fall in 3:17. He came back to win in the consolation bracket against Great Falls CMR’s Calvin Carroll with a 4-0 decision.
Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview defeated Peterson in the third-place match with a 6-5 decision.
Gallatin 103-pounder Isaiah Christensen (six points), 182-pounder Aidan Martin (three points), 285-pounder Oakley Woody (two points) and 285-pounder Luke Terry (one point) all contributed to the Raptors’ team standing.
Attempts to reach Raptors head coach Nate Laslovich and Panthers head coach Bryce Weatherston were not immediately successful.
