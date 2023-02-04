Heading into her final match at the Eastern AA Divisional tournament, Kaitlyn Thorn felt incredibly prepared.
It helped that her championship match in the girls 145-pound bracket was against Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, whom she beat to win the CMR Holiday Classic earlier this season. But Thorn said she also “felt more alive” for the rematch and more put together on the mat.
As she held on for the 5-2 win by decision to become Bozeman’s first ever girls divisional champion, the preparation paid off. Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said the moment was “so special” and nobody was more deserving than Thorn.
“There’s not a week that goes by where she doesn’t put at least one to two days in the wrestling room,” Dellwo said. “I think it really paid off for her this year and it’s going to continue to pay off as she goes to state.”
Added Thorn: “It feels good just being able to set that mark.”
Thorn was one of three champions for Bozeman at the Eastern AA Divisional Saturday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Avery Allen (145 pounds) and Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) also finished the tournament atop the podium.
Allen won his divisional title with a win by technical fall (18-2) over Senior’s Kyle Ard. The match provided Allen a chance to “work out some new stuff” in his championship match. Dellwo said that resulted in one of Allen’s best offensive performances.
“(Ard is) a good wrestler, stays in good position and wrestles hard,” Allen said. “So I made sure to have a good mindset going into that match.”
Allen will next be chasing his fourth Class AA title next weekend, but he said that winning these postseason tournaments will never get old. The realization of this being his final state tournament has also hit him especially hard the past two weeks.
“I love the sport,” Allen said. “I just love competing in any sport, really. Being able to do this with the team and more guys getting on the podium this year and placing high, that’s what it’s all about. I can’t wait for next week.”
Wiens won his title match over Senior’s Maxx Lee (7-2 decision), the same opponent Wiens beat to place third at state last season. Dellwo said he “couldn’t be prouder” of Wiens, especially with an early takedown helping to set the tone of the match.
Joining that trio at state will be Eli Frisino (sixth, 103 pounds), Griffin Fosdal (eighth, 103 pounds), Elijah Carroll (third, 126 pounds), Jack Montoya (fifth, 138 pounds), Oliver Huntley (eighth, 205 pounds) and Gena Pannell (third, 138 pounds). Dellwo said he “obviously wanted more” state qualifiers, but he’s still looking forward to the final leadup to state next week.
“The beautiful thing about this team is even those guys that didn’t make it, they’re going to be in the practice room Monday evening, making the guys ready for state,” Dellwo said. “That’s the great thing about this team and the great thing about this sport.”
Gallatin’s Cooper McGovern is also proud of his team dynamic, especially with the Raptors qualifying eight wrestlers for state.
“I love my team,” McGovern said. “Practices are great. There’s team energy there, which is awesome. Even though there’s not many of us going, the people that are, they’re great people and I wouldn’t want to go with anybody else.”
McGovern placed third at 152 pounds after Belgrade’s Logan Linn bowed out of the match due to injury. McGovern said he was “fully ready to go” before he was told about the forfeit, but he’s still happy with his third-place finish.
“Going into state, I know what I need to work on in practice,” McGovern said. “Obviously a lot of things I can fix to up my game at state. So I’m excited for it.”
Talan Trettin is also excited for state, winning the 113-pound fifth place match by 12-9 decision over Great Falls’ Cash Clark. Trettin said Clark started out pretty fast, but he was able to get the upper hand by getting some key reversals and making sure “I was heavy on top” to secure the win.
Joining McGovern and Trettin at state will be Dean Christie (fourth, 120 pounds), Tucker McKay (sixth, 160 pounds), Aaron Clark (seventh, 285 pounds), JD McWalter (eighth, 285 pounds), Ashlyn Cataldo (third, 126 pounds) and Payton Johnson (third, 132 pounds).
“It feels amazing that we’re going to go out there and see what we can do as a team,” Trettin said. “We’re all going to do great. I think it’s special to represent our school knowing that only a couple of us made it. So we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Belgrade sends 12 wrestlers to Class AA tournament
Highlighted by two defending state champions, Belgrade punched 12 tickets to the state tournament next weekend in Billings.
Mason Gutenberger defeated Great Falls CMR’s Landon De La Garza (MD 13-1) to win at 126 pounds and Carter Schmidt defeated Billings West’s Jesse Aarness (SV-1 4-2) to win at 138 pounds.
The Panthers also had Cody Westlake (fourth, 103 pounds), Nolan Brown (second, 113 pounds), Jacob Hahner (seventh, 126 pounds), Mason Watson (fifth, 132 pounds), Linn (fourth, 152 pounds), Wallace Baldwin (fifth, 170 pounds) and Ben Rodgers (third, 205 pounds). In the girls divisional, Destiny Taylor placed third at 120 pounds, Allie Murphy placed second at 126 pounds and KyLee Lindsley placed second at 165 pounds.
