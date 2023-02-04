Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Heading into her final match at the Eastern AA Divisional tournament, Kaitlyn Thorn felt incredibly prepared.

It helped that her championship match in the girls 145-pound bracket was against Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, whom she beat to win the CMR Holiday Classic earlier this season. But Thorn said she also “felt more alive” for the rematch and more put together on the mat.

As she held on for the 5-2 win by decision to become Bozeman’s first ever girls divisional champion, the preparation paid off. Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said the moment was “so special” and nobody was more deserving than Thorn.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you