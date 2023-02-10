BILLINGS — Before he entered his final state wrestling meet, Avery Allen’s coaches and parents told him to let it all sink in.
The Bozeman senior said it’s difficult for him to live in the moment; even during his senior football season last fall, the Class AA state title game against Helena Capital snuck up on him.
“It’s going to be the same thing with wrestling tomorrow,” Allen said. “Luckily, I get to keep my wrestling going and compete in college (at South Dakota State), too. But it’s going to be tough to (be done with) high school wrestling. But it comes to an end at some time.”
Allen rolled to two victories on the first day of the Class AA tournament Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Allen defeated Missoula Sentinel’s Luke Widman by fall in 1 minute, 22 seconds and Great Falls CMR’s Ethan Jarrett (fall 1:38). He said it was a “bittersweet feeling” to get through his first two matches already.
“I wish I would have stayed out there longer,” Allen said. “But that’s never my goal anyway. It’s to get on the mat and off the mat as quick as I can.”
Allen will move on to the semifinals against Kalispell Flathead’s Logan Stansberry Saturday, as Allen chases his fourth state title.
“I’m trying to just experience every moment right now as best I can and live it up because I know I’ve only got two more matches in my high school career,” Allen said. “I’m excited for tomorrow and for sure the last match.”
Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) will join Allen in the semifinals after a win over Flathead's Forest Howell (fall 2:54). Kaitlyn Thorn (girls 145 pounds) also advanced to the semifinals with a win over Billings Senior's Paisley Jaeger (fall 1:38). Wiens will next face Helena Capital's Talon Marsh and Thorn will face Custer County's Ariana Ellison.
Eli Frisino (103 pounds), Elijah Carroll (126) and Jack Montoya (138) lost their quarterfinals matches Friday but will still be alive in the consolation bracket in hopes of making third- or fifth-place matches.
Gallatin is in a similar state, with Dean Christie (120 pounds) and Cooper McGovern (152) dropping quarterfinals matches. McGovern placed sixth at last season’s Class AA meet and said earlier in the week that he hopes to move up the podium this year.
Belgrade’s defending state champions Gutenberger, Schmidt advance
Mason Gutenberger had to wait all day for a match.
Gutenberger, the East’s No. 1 seed at 126 pounds in Class AA, didn’t get to wrestle his initial match against Flathead’s Cody Tappen due to forfeit. That meant he had plenty of time to kill, which he mostly spent listening to music and staying hydrated.
“Just warming up. I’m so used to that lifestyle of you get warmed up early in the morning and you’ll have matches consistently throughout the day,” Gutenberger said. “But with (a forfeit) you’re just kind of stuck, because now it’s five hours or so of just sitting around doing nothing.”
The Belgrade junior finally began his state title defense later in the day with a win over Senior’s Wes Murch (fall 1:36). Gutenberger said he’s glad to be competing at MetraPark once again, even if it is a little bittersweet. That’s mainly because the Panthers are a senior-laden team, including Mason’s older brother, Colton, and defending state champion Carter Schmidt (138 pounds).
“I have a lot of close friends on the team,” Mason said. “They’re going to be gone. My brother’s going to be gone. Just going to be me and the younger kids.”
Still, Gutenberger’s trying to stay in the moment, which is easier when Belgrade succeeds. His teammates Cody Westlake (103 pounds), Nolan Brown (113), Schmidt, Logan Linn (152) and Ben Rodgers (205) all moved onto the semifinals Saturday.
In the girls tournament, KyLee Lindsley (165 pounds) advanced to the semis with a win over Custer County's Abi Dyba (fall 0:17).
As a semifinal match against Flathead’s Aiden Downing awaits him, Gutenberger said he’s not looking to change much about his approach, nor does he feel pressure to repeat. He wants to focus on his shots, which worked well with a first-place finish at the Eastern AA Divisional.
“I want that state title again,” Gutenberger said. “But I’m not afraid, per se, that people are going to treat me differently if I lose or don’t (win again). I don’t plan on losing, but it just feels like walking into any other tournament.”
Three Forks' Linville, Rogers and Kamps eye top-three finishes again
Three Forks opened the Class B/C tournament with six wrestlers advancing to their respective semifinals Saturday.
Brayden Linville (113 pound), Cole Rogers (120) and Dylan Kamps (145) each advanced with wins by fall. Last season, Linville and Rogers won state titles while Kamps placed third.
Three Forks also had Brummie Boggis (103 pounds), Chase Kirkland (132) and Levi Wagner (138) advance to the semis.
