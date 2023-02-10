Parade of Athletes showcases wrestlers at State Wrestling Tournament

Wrestlers stand for the National Anthem at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark during the Parade of Athletes at the 2023 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament on Friday in Billings.

 AMY LYNN NELSON/Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Before he entered his final state wrestling meet, Avery Allen’s coaches and parents told him to let it all sink in.

The Bozeman senior said it’s difficult for him to live in the moment; even during his senior football season last fall, the Class AA state title game against Helena Capital snuck up on him.

“It’s going to be the same thing with wrestling tomorrow,” Allen said. “Luckily, I get to keep my wrestling going and compete in college (at South Dakota State), too. But it’s going to be tough to (be done with) high school wrestling. But it comes to an end at some time.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

