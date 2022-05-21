Belgrade tallied 12 hits Friday en route to a 12-2 win over Bozeman.
The Panthers scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and were in control from there. They added two runs in the third and one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.
Bozeman had five hits — one each from Anna Toth, Tailyn Black, Izzy Van Tighem, Brooke Brown and Jacobi Coombs. Van Tighem scored one run and drove in one run. Brown scored the team’s other run.
Belgrade’s Tayler Thomas went 3 for 4 with a home run. She scored three runs and drove in three. Ella Seaman, Khloey Robinson and Randi Widdicombe each had two hits. Widdicombe drove in three runs while Robinson and Arin Eaton each had two RBI.
In the circle, Seaman struck out three, allowed four hits and two earned runs. For Bozeman, Toth allowed 11 runs and three walks.
On Saturday, Bozeman completed its regular season with a 12-2 loss to Billings Skyview.
Coombs had a solo home run and scored two runs. Elizabeth Hopkinson had one hit and an RBI. Brown and Black had one hit each.
Toth started the game but recorded just one out. She allowed two hits, one walk and one run. Madison Tobin pitched the rest of the way and allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
The Hawks finished the season with a 5-14 record (2-12 Eastern AA).
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.