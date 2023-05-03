Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman softball dropped both games of a doubleheader against Belgrade Tuesday night.

The Panthers took the first game 13-5. The Hawks took an early 2-1 lead after two innings, but Belgrade answered with four runs in the top of the third. Belgrade later added four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Bozeman scored twice in the sixth as well.

Brooklyn Ragland led the Panthers (7-5) with four hits, two RBIs and three runs. Julia Blossom had two hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs and Ella Seaman knocked in two runs on an RBI double. Sierra Tuss had three hits and an RBI. Amaya Szudera, Abbie Morin, Tayler Thomas and Rylee Feight all scored runs as well.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you