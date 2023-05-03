Bozeman softball dropped both games of a doubleheader against Belgrade Tuesday night.
The Panthers took the first game 13-5. The Hawks took an early 2-1 lead after two innings, but Belgrade answered with four runs in the top of the third. Belgrade later added four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Bozeman scored twice in the sixth as well.
Brooklyn Ragland led the Panthers (7-5) with four hits, two RBIs and three runs. Julia Blossom had two hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs and Ella Seaman knocked in two runs on an RBI double. Sierra Tuss had three hits and an RBI. Amaya Szudera, Abbie Morin, Tayler Thomas and Rylee Feight all scored runs as well.
Chloe Burkhart had three of Bozeman’s six hits, including a double. Lili Brown, Lulia Paea and Violett Williams each had one hit.
In the second game, Belgrade defeated Bozeman 7-4. The Hawks again held a 2-1 lead after two innings, but the Panthers responded with five runs in the third. Belgrade added another run in the top of the sixth and Bozeman scored twice in the bottom of the frame.
Tara Osler led the Panthers with two hits, three RBIs and scored a run. Morin had three hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs. Seaman added a pair of hits and an RBI. Teagen Bowler, Ragland, Thomas and Tuss also scored runs for Belgrade.
Izzy Van Tighem had two hits for Bozeman, including a double. Paea, Burkhart and Tess Hopkinson each had one hit.
Bozeman (1-9) will next face Billings Senior at home Thursday. Belgrade will play Great Falls CMR on the road Thursday.
