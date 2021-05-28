Smiling, the podium she just descended behind her, Hannah Schonhoff didn’t think she would reach this point.
The Bozeman junior had possessed the best girls high jump height in the state. But she knew others in Montana, some she hadn’t yet competed against, were in contention of winning the title.
So when she cleared 5 feet, 7 inches, fans at MCPS Stadium in Missoula erupted. Schonhoff bounced off the mat and sprinted to exchange high-fives and hugs with teammates. Then she bolted across the track to enjoy the moment with her coach as well.
Schonhoff was relieved. She won the Class AA championship in the event Friday. She accomplished what she had set out to do.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said with a smile. “I wasn’t thinking it was going to be a great day, but it ended up being an amazing day.”
Schonhoff bested Anna Trudnowski of Butte by one inch. While competition motivated her, Schonhoff confessed she was nervous. She was ranked higher in the statewide standings before the event, but Schonhoff didn’t know how consistent her competition might be.
On top of that, Schonhoff’s shins were bothering her before the event. The pain subsided as adrenaline began to kick in. But with every height she cleared, the nerves returned.
Ultimately, she won a state title. Her effort for more than a year was worthwhile.
“It’s really paid off,” Schonhoff said. “I’ve been looking forward to state all year, and I think it was a good way to end the season.”
Three Forks, Manhattan runners win titles
Three Forks junior Jasmyn Murphy won the Class B girls long jump on Friday in Laurel with a mark of 17-0.25.
During the regular season, she had twice jumped longer than 17 feet — even longer than she jumped on Friday — but she scratched on both of them. Murphy knew she had it in her to clear 17 feet, and she proved it.
“That was so frustrating, knowing I could jump them but I couldn’t get a mark on them,” Murphy said. “So to finally actually mark a 17-foot jump was very exciting.”
On Saturday, Murphy will compete in the 300 hurdles, triple jump and potentially the 200. Of those, she’s most confident of her chances in the hurdles. She placed sixth in the triple jump as a freshman, but she now gets to call herself a state champion.
“It’s very meaningful,” she said. “It’s a rewarding feeling. I’m still kind of in shock about it.”
Also in Laurel, Manhattan’s Wyatt Barney won the Class B boys title in the 400 in a personal-record time of 49.54 seconds. He finished just narrowly ahead of Loyola-Sacred Heart’s Ridger Palma, who finished in 49.74 seconds.
“I was hurting coming down the stretch,” Barney said. “The 400 is really hard to finish, and it just felt amazing to have that kick and trust my training.”
Barney was the champion in the 800 two seasons ago. He’ll look to win the event again Saturday, along with the 1,600 relay.
“It’s good to have a good race (Friday),” he said, “a good showing and then get rested up and get ready for the races (Saturday) and hopefully chase down another one or two.”
Following the first day of competition, the Bozeman girls stand in sixth with 23.5 points while the boys have 10 points in 10th. The Helena girls (47 points) and Missoula Sentinel boys (69 points) are at the top of the standings.
The Hawks girls scored a good portion of those points in the 3,200. Ellie Hull was third for Bozeman in 10:59.16 while Natalie McCormick was fifth (11:02.95) and Hayley Burns was sixth (11:06.78). Kensey May from Missoula Hellgate won in 10:47.19.
Hull was happy she was joined on the podium with teammates. She believes it’s a testament to how they work together in practice.
“I was definitely hurting in this one,” Hull said with a smile. “It definitely hurt, but I’m glad we all were able to go out there and race hard together.”
Macy Mayer was fifth in the high jump behind Schonhoff with a mark of 5-1. Molly Sherman was fifth in the 800 in 2:20.62. Bozeman’s Isabella Oliver was sixth in the long jump (17-3.25).
Bridger Wilkes led the Bozeman boys by taking runner-up in the 800 in 1:57.82. He was less than two seconds behind Hellgate’s Ignatius Fitzgerald (1:56).
After being caught in a group of runners, Wilkes gained slight separation and ran at his preferred pace. He was around fifth with 300 meters to go.
“I was able to keep my head,” he said. “I saw that tight pack, and so I made my move and luckily I had the energy to keep going.”
The Hawks’ Nathan Neil was fifth in that race in 2:00.07, breaking the school freshman record.
Kamps leads Gallatin at first state meet
Tesse Kamps expected her first state meet to be like divisionals. But it came with much more pressure.
Still, the Gallatin freshman overcame it and threw a shot put mark of 38-0.5 on her first attempt. This earned her second behind Hellgate’s Mara Parks (38-5.75). The Gallatin girls were tied for ninth in the team standings with eight points.
Kamps admitted she was stressed because she wanted to top that throw. She was nonetheless proud of her result.
“It just felt really good,” Kamps said. “I was confident.”
Belgrade’s Carter takes second in javelin
Gracey Carter was fully aware of the expectations she faced.
The Belgrade senior was in position to win the state javelin championship, as she entered the event with the best mark in the state. Though she said it was “a little bit” disheartening not to accomplish that, she simply wanted to enjoy the final time she was competing in her career.
Carter was runner-up in the javelin with a mark of 123-07, while Sentinel’s Anja Jackson won the championship (129-5).
“I felt that pressure a little bit. But then it was also my last time in high school throwing, so I knew just to come out and throw,” Carter said. “I was just coming out to throw and enjoy my last (competition).”
The Panthers’ girls were tied for ninth in the team standings with eight points while the boys were 13th in the team standings with four points.
Manhattan Christian turns in standout performances
Oren Arthun’s race unfolded exactly how he wanted.
While he initially kept within reach of Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert, Arthun insisted he run at his own pace. On the final stretch, though he fell behind, he told himself “I’ve gotta push myself.”
Arthun, a Manhattan Christian freshman, was runner-up in the boys 1,600 at the Class C meet, which also took place at MCPS Stadium. Arthun finished in 4:35.27, while Smith won in 4:29.84.
“Man, it was painful,” Arthun said with a smile. “I just gave everything I had, and it worked out.”
The Eagles boys were fourth with 15 points while the girls were 10th with 4.5 points. Fort Benton led the boys standings with 26 points while Seeley-Swan led the girls race with 26 points.
Christian’s Devan Walhof was third in the 1,600 (4:37.84). Tebarek Hill took sixth in the 400 in 52.59 seconds.
“I think over the years, it shows our team is willing to work hard,” Arthun said.
Jadyn VanDyken led the Eagles girls by taking fourth in the 400 in 1:00.09. Alexis DeVries tied for sixth in the pole vault (7-6).
After racing in other heats earlier in the day, VanDyken felt exhausted by the time she ran in the 400.
“It was a lot. My legs are dead,” VanDyken said with a laugh. “It was a lot of running for a day, but it was good.”
VanDyken noted she’s looking forward to seeing how the Eagles compete Saturday.
“I think we’re doing really well,” she said. “We have a really solid team.”
