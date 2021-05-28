GREAT FALLS — Meg McCarty’s flawless season met its only logical end Friday afternoon.
After a season full of 6-0, 6-0 victories, she added two more on the final day of the Class AA tournament to claim a girls singles state championship at Great Falls CMR High.
The Bozeman sophomore began her day with a win against Hawks teammate Hailey Buss and then finished with a victory against Helena Capital’s Regan Hanson.
McCarty traversed the entire season without conceding a game.
“It’s definitely something I don’t focus on much, but looking back on all the matches it’s so easy to lose a couple points and lose a game,” she said. “I love that I was able to not and stayed mentally strong throughout every single game.”
Her championship was the first of two for Bozeman’s girls team Friday. The doubles pairing of Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger earned the Class AA doubles championship.
Those titles — paired with Buss’ eventual fourth-place finish — lifted the Hawks above the field and into first place as a team for a ninth consecutive season. Bozeman finished with 38 team points, well ahead of Missoula Hellgate’s 18 in second place.
Meg McCarty earned her title in her sophomore year, just as her older sister Maicy did in 2019. She said she’s looking forward to improving her game in the offseason through her various USTA tournaments and returning next year even stronger.
“I can’t wait to come back next season and hopefully represent again for another state title possibly,” she said.
Banziger and Maicy McCarty won 6-1, 6-1 against CMR’s Madison George and Becca Sherman in Friday’s semifinal match. They then won 6-4, 6-2 in the final against Helena’s Eva Santos and Emma Hasquet. Their run to a championship came in spite of also battling strong winds throughout the day, which required some changes in strategy.
“It moved our serves. It made them worse,” Banziger said. “You couldn’t lob as much, so that took away that option.”
Maicy McCarty added: “We just figured out a way to work together, started calling the balls and we also tried to both come to the net to take away the movement on volleys and end points fast.”
Hawks head coach Clayton Harris said the pairing of a senior and a freshman this season worked as well as he could have hoped.
“I felt there could be a little bit of an opportunity for some mentorship,” he said, “but I also knew there would be a strong athletic pairing, a strong tennis team between those two.”
Next year, Maicy McCarty will play tennis at Division III Hope College in Michigan. Banziger said she knows a few of the incoming freshmen arriving at Bozeman next year, so she’s eyeing a return visit to state.
“I’m hoping with them I could maybe win again,” she said.
Gallatin’s Farne, Schonhoff win boys doubles championship
In their most high-stakes matchup to date, Gallatin’s boys doubles team of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff outdueled Bozeman’s Josh Angell and Luke Raynovich on Friday in another three-set thriller.
Bozeman’s duo won each of the regular-season meetings in three sets, but Gallatin’s pair won last week in the divisional championship in straight sets. After both won their semifinal matches, they met again in the final and delivered the usual enthralling match these four players are known for.
“They just leveled up and played their best tennis,” Gallatin head coach Colter Curey said. “They fought so hard this year to get to this point.”
Angell and Raynovich started strong, winning the first set 6-3.
“I was definitely really shaky, and after they grabbed the first couple of games, my head was in a really bad spot,” Schonhoff said. “I was so not confident. I thought they were controlling every point.”
Their fortunes reversed in the second set, though. With Gallatin holding a 5-4 game lead with Schonhoff serving, the teams went in and out of deuce a mesmerizing nine times.
Finally, Farne found room at the net to earn one point. On the next point, a return shot from Angell was lifted up in the wind and carried wide out of bounds. Farne and Schonhoff earned the 6-4 set win.
“We did not play our best in the first set,” Farne said. “It came down to nine deuces, and we had to win that one otherwise it would have been 5-5. It would have been a momentum swing.”
The teams battled through the first nine games of the third set, which produced a slim 5-4 edge for the Raptors. With Farne serving, Gallatin opened a 40-0 lead in the next game before Bozeman fought back to within 40-30.
Ultimately, Schonhoff hit a soft shot at the net to a vacant spot on the other side. The ball bounced twice, and all was quiet for a second before he and Farne realized their winning moment. They won the final set 6-4 and brought Gallatin the school’s first tennis championship.
“It feels so freaking cool,” Schonhoff said.
All four players involved in the final are juniors. Farne expects their senior season to be even more competitive.
“They’re both so talented. Next year’s going to be crazy too,” he said. “They are great players.”
After the match, Farne and Schonhoff exuded an air of blissful disbelief as they took stock of an accomplishment neither of them could have imagined coming into the season.
“We played our freshman year (at Bozeman), and we didn’t even make state. Literally our goal at the beginning of this year was just to make it to state,” Farne said, laughing. “We proved to ourselves — we won state.”
Belgrade’s Bella Anderson placed third in girls singles. She defeated Buss 7-5, 7-5 in the consolation final.
Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi defeated Helena’s Luke Donaldson 7-5, 6-2 in the boys singles fifth-place match.
Gallatin’s girls doubles team of Makayla Otey and Averi Smith lost 6-7, 6-2, 0-6 to Billings Senior’s Allison Blee and Gussie Lee in the second consolation round on Friday.
Bozeman’s boys team placed second with 18 team points. Kalispell Glacier was first with 25 points. Gallatin was third with 16.
