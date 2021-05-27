Bozeman’s girls team sits in first place after the opening day of the Class AA tournament in Great Falls.
The Hawks earned first-round and quarterfinal wins on Thursday from both singles players Meg McCarty and Hailey Buss along with the doubles team of Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger.
Bozeman tallied 12 team points on the first day — one point ahead of Missoula Hellgate.
Meg McCarty kept her streak alive of winning without dropping a game. She defeated Belgrade’s Maliah Beauchaine and Missoula Hellgate’s Brooke Best by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. She will be matched up against Buss in the semifinals on Friday morning. Buss won 6-2, 6-2 against Belgrade’s Bella Anderson and 6-2, 6-2 against Great Falls CMR’s Hannah Bingham to advance.
“Both of our girls played dominant matches,” Hawks head coach Clayton Harris said of Buss and McCarty. “They were just firing on all cylinders and striking the ball with purpose and with confidence. It was fun to see them perform so well today.”
Maicy McCarty and Banziger won 6-0, 6-1 against Kalispell Flathead’s Bridget Crowley and Patricia Hinchey to open the day. They added a 6-0, 6-0 win against Hellgate’s Lily Wright and Ashley Young in the quarterfinals. The Hawks duo will face CMR’s Madison George and Becca Sherman in Friday’s semifinals.
Bozeman’s boys are in third with seven team points after the first day.
The Hawks received two wins from Josh Angell and Luke Raynovich in doubles play. They beat Billings Skyview’s Tyler Pearson and Ridge Wohler 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. Their quarterfinal opponents, Kalispell Glacier’s Ethan Purdy and Harrison Sanders, took the first set 6-4, but Raynovich and Angell bounced back to take the next two, 6-2, 6-2. They’ll play in the semifinals against Helena Capital’s Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley.
“Luke and Josh had a three-setter in there, but they’re feeling really confident as well,” Harris said. “They’re really happy with how their play continues to improve match by match.”
In the boys singles tournament, Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi won his opening match 6-3, 6-2 against CMR’s Carson Rich. He then lost his quarterfinal match 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 against Jace Tolleson Knee of Missoula Big Sky.
In his consolation match, Phillippi won 6-0, 6-3 against Gallatin’s Braeden Butler. He will face Rich once again in a consolation match to start Friday.
Butler lost his first match against Flathead’s Nolan White 1-6, 1-6, but he stayed alive on the consolation side of the bracket by beating Hellgate’s Cyrus Kiely 6-2, 6-1. His tournament ended with the loss to Phillippi.
In the boys doubles tournament, Gallatin’s Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff also advanced to Friday’s semifinals. They won 6-2, 6-1 against Skyview’s Ryan Senitte and Josh Ebel and then 6-2, 6-2 against Missoula Sentinel’s Haiden Crews and Andrew Houser. They’ll face Sentinel’s Noah Nelson and Nathan Zimmerman in the semis.
“Jake and Ayden are playing really confidently and really well together,” Raptors head coach Colter Curey said. “They played their game, which is what you want to see at this kind of competition.”
Gallatin’s girls doubles pairing of Makayla Otey and Averi Smith won 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 against Glacier’s Colette Daniels and Haven Speer in the first round. But they lost in the quarterfinals 1-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Hellgate’s Mackayla Kennedy-Harris and Bailee Sayler.
In a consolation match, Smith and Otey won 6-4, 6-1 against Flathead’s Claire Morris and Marcella Mercer. They’ll face Billings Senior’s Allison Blee and Gussie Lee in another consolation match Friday. If they win that match, they are guaranteed to place.
“They just never stopped fighting, which is so cool to see,” Curry said. “They’re playing up to a higher level of tennis, which is what state’s all about, playing your best, and they were doing that today for sure.”
Belgrade’s Anderson advanced to Friday’s portion of the consolation round. After losing against Buss, she collected a 6-0, 6-1 win against Butte’s Ashlyn Burnett and a 6-2, 6-4 win versus Hellgate’s Best. Anderson will face CMR’s Bingham on Friday morning to stay in the tournament.
Beauchaine and Belgrade teammate Alexa Dreyer both saw their tournament runs end on the first day. After Beauchaine’s loss to Meg McCarty, she lost 3-6, 2-6 against Flathead’s Emma Hawkins. Dreyer lost 1-6, 3-6 against Capital’s Regan Hanson in the first round but won her first consolation match 6-3, 6-4 against Hellgate’s Sophia Geranios. In the next round, she lost a 3-6, 2-6 match against Big Sky’s Logan Roberts.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.