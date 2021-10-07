Support Local Journalism


BELGRADE — With about 28 minutes gone in the first half on Thursday against Belgrade, Bozeman’s Miles Al-Chokhachy received a left-to-right crossing pass from teammate Bella Raecke.

Al-Chokhachy tried to settle the ball in front of the goal, but she stepped over it awkwardly and the scoring opportunity dissipated as Panthers defenders recovered their positioning.

The Hawks were awarded a corner kick two minutes later, allowing Al-Chokhachy another chance to help the team score. Her low and looping pass found the foot of her sister, Lucy Al-Chokhachy, right in front of the goal.

The family connection provided the second goal and some much-needed breathing room in what was ultimately a 2-0 win for the Hawks, who improved to 6-4-2.

Miles, a senior, was happy to have recovered from her earlier misstep and create a scoring chance for Lucy, a freshman.

“I was so mad that I missed that goal,” Miles Al-Chokhachy said. “But then I got the corner. I told myself to cool down. My sister and I, in practice once I hit a corner right to her head and she went in, so I knew she was able to get on those. I kind of calmed myself down, and I was so excited that she hit it in.”

The younger sister needed some convincing from nearby teammates that she had actually scored her second goal of the year.

“She was looking around, like, ‘Wait, I scored?’ And we were all cheering her on,” Miles Al-Chokhachy said with a laugh.

With an age gap of three years, both sisters looked forward to this season as a last opportunity to play together. An assist-and-goal connection in one of the regular season’s final games will surely be a highlight.

“I’ve been rooting for her so much this season,” Miles said, “so being able to finally play with her and connect with her like that on a goal, it was so awesome.”

The goal came just five minutes after Bozeman scored for the first time. Goalie Sabrina Scurry booted the ball down the field and earned an assist after it was tracked down by Grace Stoddart, who took it the rest of the way and beat Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner for her first goal.

“We’ve learned how to compete, but we made two mistakes,” Panthers head coach Carl Bridwell said. “The ball over the top and the corner, where our outside back doesn’t shift in. We made two mistakes in that first half, but nonetheless we kept fighting and that’s the spirit we need to remember.”

Turner finished with 10 saves to keep Belgrade (2-10) within striking distance. Bridwell called her “a guardian angel back there.”

Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon also praised Turner’s play considering “we created a lot more opportunities than the two we put in.”

But the Hawks did beat Turner twice. On the first, Cannon said Stoddart showed a lot of poise and discipline in settling the ball and scoring. On the second, she liked to see Miles Al-Chokhachy regroup after a frustrating moment.

“I was proud of how the girls kept playing,” she said. “I thought the girls had good composure. When we did miss, we didn’t just try to slam it back in. We actually tried to play around and not just panic. I was proud of them for doing that.”

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

