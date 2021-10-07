Bozeman girls soccer earns 2-0 win over Belgrade By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Bozeman’s Darby Hannan congratulates Lucy Al-Chokhachy (7) on a goal against Belgrade on Thursday in Belgrade. (Rachel Leathe/Chronicle) Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Bella Raecke passes across Belgrade's Grace Gavert on Thursday in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Chloe Cook battles for control against Belgrade's Fiona Collins on Thursday in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Lucy Al-Chokhachy reaches over and taps the ball into the goal with her toe off a corner kick on Thursday in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELGRADE — With about 28 minutes gone in the first half on Thursday against Belgrade, Bozeman’s Miles Al-Chokhachy received a left-to-right crossing pass from teammate Bella Raecke.Al-Chokhachy tried to settle the ball in front of the goal, but she stepped over it awkwardly and the scoring opportunity dissipated as Panthers defenders recovered their positioning.The Hawks were awarded a corner kick two minutes later, allowing Al-Chokhachy another chance to help the team score. Her low and looping pass found the foot of her sister, Lucy Al-Chokhachy, right in front of the goal. The family connection provided the second goal and some much-needed breathing room in what was ultimately a 2-0 win for the Hawks, who improved to 6-4-2.Miles, a senior, was happy to have recovered from her earlier misstep and create a scoring chance for Lucy, a freshman.“I was so mad that I missed that goal,” Miles Al-Chokhachy said. “But then I got the corner. I told myself to cool down. My sister and I, in practice once I hit a corner right to her head and she went in, so I knew she was able to get on those. I kind of calmed myself down, and I was so excited that she hit it in.”The younger sister needed some convincing from nearby teammates that she had actually scored her second goal of the year.“She was looking around, like, ‘Wait, I scored?’ And we were all cheering her on,” Miles Al-Chokhachy said with a laugh. With an age gap of three years, both sisters looked forward to this season as a last opportunity to play together. An assist-and-goal connection in one of the regular season’s final games will surely be a highlight.“I’ve been rooting for her so much this season,” Miles said, “so being able to finally play with her and connect with her like that on a goal, it was so awesome.”The goal came just five minutes after Bozeman scored for the first time. Goalie Sabrina Scurry booted the ball down the field and earned an assist after it was tracked down by Grace Stoddart, who took it the rest of the way and beat Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner for her first goal.“We’ve learned how to compete, but we made two mistakes,” Panthers head coach Carl Bridwell said. “The ball over the top and the corner, where our outside back doesn’t shift in. We made two mistakes in that first half, but nonetheless we kept fighting and that’s the spirit we need to remember.”Turner finished with 10 saves to keep Belgrade (2-10) within striking distance. Bridwell called her “a guardian angel back there.”Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon also praised Turner’s play considering “we created a lot more opportunities than the two we put in.”But the Hawks did beat Turner twice. On the first, Cannon said Stoddart showed a lot of poise and discipline in settling the ball and scoring. On the second, she liked to see Miles Al-Chokhachy regroup after a frustrating moment.“I was proud of how the girls kept playing,” she said. “I thought the girls had good composure. When we did miss, we didn’t just try to slam it back in. We actually tried to play around and not just panic. I was proud of them for doing that.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Miles Al-chokhachy Mackenzie Turner Opportunity Sport Football Ball Lucy Al-chokhachy Scoring Grace Stoddart Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets