The track and field season started in earnest on Saturday, with the Bozeman girls and Gallatin boys each placing first in the team standings at the Gallatin Valley Triangular in Belgrade.
The Hawks girls amassed 174 points. The Raptors girls followed with 100. Belgrade (29.5), Loyola-Sacred Heart (24) and Manhattan (21.5) completed the team scoring.
On the boys side, Gallatin led with 143 points. Belgrade followed in second with 80. Bozeman was third (60), Loyola-Sacred Heart was fourth (42) and Manhattan was fifth (21).
The Hawks girls team won 11 of the 17 events. Senior Jenavieve Lynch helped that effort with wins in the shot put (personal record 36 feet, 7.5 inches) and the discus (109-11). Classmate Hannah Schonhoff won the high jump (5-7) and the long jump (16-4).
Sidney Kirsch and Morgan Kimmel went first and second in the 100 meters in 13.38 seconds and 13.82 seconds, respectively. Bozeman took the top three spots in the 800 meters, with senior Hayley Burns leading the way in 2 minutes, 19.83 seconds. Luci McCormick won the 1,600 meters in 5:36.64.
Grace Stoddart won the pole vault by clearing 9-6, and Clara Fox won the javelin (121-4). And Bozeman’s team won the 4x100 relay (55.89 seconds) and the 4x400 relay (4:24.95).
For Gallatin’s girls, Claire Rutherford was first in the 3,200 meters in 12:08.66, followed by teammate Penny Macfarlane in 12:12.17. Lily Macfarlane was second in the 1,600 meters in 5:39.40. Tesse Kamps was second in the shot put (35-9.5).
Sydney Kolwyck won the triple jump (school record 32-11). Kolwyck and Lauren Matthews each cleared 8-0 in the pole vault, tying to set a school record and place third and fourth, respectively.
Whitney Schlender was second in the long jump (with a school-record mark of 16-3.25), high jump (5-1) and the 100-meter hurdles (17.57 seconds).
Belgrade’s Grace Stewart won the 400 meters in 1:04.61. Manhattan’s Ella Miller won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.56.
Gallatin’s boys won nine events. Garret Coley won the high jump (6-0) and the 110-meter hurdles (15.40), setting a school record in both events. Treyten Kimm was first in the triple jump with a school-record mark of 39-6.5.
Garrett Dahlke won the 400 meters (52.61 seconds), and Carson Steckelberg won the 3,200 meters (10:14.84). Landry Cooley won the javelin with a throw of 157-10, and Tyler Gilman was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.41 seconds. Gallatin’s boys also won the 4x100 relay (44.12 seconds) and the 4x400 relay (3:35.72).
Bozeman’s Nathan Neil and Weston Brown won the 800 meters (2:06.94) and the 1,600 meters (4:35.79), respectively. Jase Applebee won the long jump (19-7).
Belgrade’s Ryan Simon won the shot put (42-2.5), and teammate Aidan McGoldrick won the pole vault (10-0).