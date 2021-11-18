Support Local Journalism


Bozeman outside hitters Jenavieve Lynch and Carissa Stratman both earned all-Class AA recognition for their play this season.

Lynch, a senior, was named to the all-state first team while Stratman, a junior, was placed on the second team. Both players were named first-team all-Eastern AA.

Bozeman’s Clara Fox was named second-team all-conference, while Bria Isley and Avery Burkhart were all-conference honorable mentions.

At Gallatin, libero Molly O’Connor was named second-team all-state and first-team all-conference. Also for the Raptors, Ryann Eddins, Keaton Lynn and Addie Swanson earned second-team all-conference recognition. Cadence Lundgren was an all-conference honorable mention.

