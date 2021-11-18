Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball teams earn all-state selections By Chronicle Staff Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman senior Jenavieve Lynch cheers with her team before taking on Kalispell Flathead in the first round of the Class AA tournament on Nov. 11 at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Molly O'Connor hits the ball during a match against Bozeman on Sept. 28 at Gallatin High School. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman outside hitters Jenavieve Lynch and Carissa Stratman both earned all-Class AA recognition for their play this season.Lynch, a senior, was named to the all-state first team while Stratman, a junior, was placed on the second team. Both players were named first-team all-Eastern AA. Bozeman’s Clara Fox was named second-team all-conference, while Bria Isley and Avery Burkhart were all-conference honorable mentions.At Gallatin, libero Molly O’Connor was named second-team all-state and first-team all-conference. Also for the Raptors, Ryann Eddins, Keaton Lynn and Addie Swanson earned second-team all-conference recognition. Cadence Lundgren was an all-conference honorable mention. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference First Team Sport Jenavieve Lynch Bozeman Volleyball Team Carissa Stratman Honorable Mention Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets