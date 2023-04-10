Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Opening the season a week later than anticipated because of weather, the Bozeman and Gallatin tennis teams got off to good starts on Saturday with wins over Belgrade and Billings West.

At Bozeman, the boys won 7-1 against Belgrade and 5-3 over West while the girls won 7-1 and 6-2, respectively.

Oliver Ward went 1-1 at No. 1 singles for the Hawks boys team, beating Belgrade’s AJ Chidester 6-2, 7-5 and falling to West’s Carson Bruyere 4-6, 7-6, 1-0. Harrison Rotar went 2-0 at No. 2 singles. In boys doubles, Nate Brooks and Collin Gross went 2-0 in the No. 1 spot. Joe Monson and Ben Stern (No. 2) and Parker Batton and Ben Nash (No. 4) also went 2-0. Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson went 1-1 at No. 3, posting a 6-1, 6-2 win over Belgrade’s Jordan and Jaiden Richards but falling in three sets to West’s Abel Paulsen and Camden Worthington.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you