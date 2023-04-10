Opening the season a week later than anticipated because of weather, the Bozeman and Gallatin tennis teams got off to good starts on Saturday with wins over Belgrade and Billings West.
At Bozeman, the boys won 7-1 against Belgrade and 5-3 over West while the girls won 7-1 and 6-2, respectively.
Oliver Ward went 1-1 at No. 1 singles for the Hawks boys team, beating Belgrade’s AJ Chidester 6-2, 7-5 and falling to West’s Carson Bruyere 4-6, 7-6, 1-0. Harrison Rotar went 2-0 at No. 2 singles. In boys doubles, Nate Brooks and Collin Gross went 2-0 in the No. 1 spot. Joe Monson and Ben Stern (No. 2) and Parker Batton and Ben Nash (No. 4) also went 2-0. Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson went 1-1 at No. 3, posting a 6-1, 6-2 win over Belgrade’s Jordan and Jaiden Richards but falling in three sets to West’s Abel Paulsen and Camden Worthington.
For Bozeman’s girls, Jane West and Emeline Smith each went 2-0, and Brynn King won her only singles match. Reagan McKinley lost at No. 1 singles to Belgrade’s Alianza Zwang 6-7, 6-2, 0-1(5) but won at No. 2 singles against West’s Marissa Bruyere 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4). Izabel Barr won at No. 1 singles against West’s Leighton Green 6-1, 6-0.
There was some mixing of partners for Bozeman’s girls throughout the day.
Barr teamed with Sara Sanford to beat Belgrade’s Alauna Colarik and Shae McCaley 6-0, 6-0. Alexis LaMeres and Maeve O’Brien won 6-1, 6-0 against Belgrade’s Jordan Whitaker and Gilean Murray. Ida Lunden and Kirsten Graham also won against Belgrade, as did Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell. Against West, LaMeres and Sanford teamed up to win at No. 1 and King and Frizzell won at No. 4. Lunden and O’Brien lost at No. 2 and Fedyk and Graham lost at No. 3.
At Gallatin, the boys won 6-2 over West and 7-1 against Belgrade. The girls went 1-3 in singles matches against both teams but won 5-3 overall by sweeping doubles play.
Mason McCarty won twice at No. 1 singles, beating Belgrade’s Chidester 6-1, 6-1 and West’s Bruyere 6-2, 6-0. Will Mitchell, Emerson Fry and Max DeFanti all won singles matches against West. Dylan Rosenzweig and Jamie Dahman won at Nos. 3 and 4 in singles against Belgrade, respectively, and Nathan Nguyen lost to Belgrade’s Caleb Bergstrom at No. 2.
In boys doubles play, Braeden Butler and Brody Smith went 2-0 in the top spot. Matt Swank and Oliver Licata also went 2-0, playing at No. 3 against West and No. 4 against Belgrade. Fry and Jonas Overton won 6-0, 6-1 against Belgrade’s Tayden Vitt and Jaiden Richards at No. 2, and Mitchell and DeFanti won 6-2, 6-1 against Belgrade’s Cayden Gorell and Jordan Richards at No. 3.
On the girls side, Ritu Bajwa won without dropping a game against West’s Annabelle Peterson at No. 2 singles and Sami Dahlhauser won 6-1, 6-0 against Belgrade’s Ivory Davis at No. 4. Those marked the Raptors’ girls only singles wins of the day.
On the doubles side, Sophia and Olivia Mansour won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 against West and 2-6, 6-4 (12-10) against Belgrade’s Carly Parson and Cassidy DeBoer at No. 2. Averi Smith and Alex Mansour won in three sets against West at No. 2 and in two sets against Belgrade’s Colarik and McCauley at No. 1.
Bajwa and Mandi Faure beat Belgrade’s Whitaker and Natalia Smetana at No. 3, and Arya Cavender and Madison McCormick won against Belgrade’s Murray and Hannah Ellsworth at No. 4. Against West, the teams of Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons (No. 3) and Cavender and Dahlhauser (No. 4) both won their matches.
