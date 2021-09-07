Bozeman boys soccer continues scoring surge against Belgrade By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman senior Filmon Oberly dribbles the ball during a game against Billings Senior on Aug. 26 at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joshua Angell had been healthy for a week, but he still needed to log some practice time before he was eligible to play.On Tuesday, no longer with a hurting right heel, the Bozeman senior made an impact almost immediately in his first game back.He scored before five minutes had elapsed and spurred the Hawks to an 8-0 win against Belgrade at Bozeman High. For good measure, he added another goal, in the 78th minute, and a trio of assists.“It took some time, and we’re back playing now,” Angell said. “It felt great to get back out there and play with the boys again.”Getting his heel to feel better required a lot of inactivity and ice. He seemed healthy in all respects Tuesday, and his presence was critical to Bozeman’s (5-0) quick start.“Today was his first game back, and to get an early goal was definitely pretty exciting and fun to see,” Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said.Belgrade dropped to 1-3-1 this season.Angell was far from Bozeman’s only scoring threat.Drew Johnson, who led the state with 11 goals entering Tuesday, added two more to his tally.“Drew is super dangerous on and off the ball,” Terry said. “He’s a really speedy dribbler and he has a really, really, really good shot. He just has a nose for going forward. He’s super technical and crafty. Today he was really dynamic.” The Hawks also received solo goals from Riley Bloomer, Filmon Oberly, Nathan Neil and Casper Lemley. Aiden Roos had two assists while Bloomer, Oberly and Lemly all assisted once.Angell credits the team’s chemistry for its offensive prowess.“We all trust each other out there,” he said. “Being motivated by one another out there on the field just helps so much with our attack.”Similarly, Terry sees the Hawks’ scoring surge — they now have a goal differential of 31 this season — as a result of a versatile lineup.“I think it’s primarily our dynamic play,” he said. “We do a really good job of having a variety in our attack. There’s not one way we’re trying to get goals. There’s 10 ways we’re trying to get goals. We’re not pigeonholed to scoring one way.”Bozeman’s goal differential is so high because the Hawks have yet to allow a goal this season. They’ve posted five consecutive shutouts to start the year.Terry said that kind of a stout defensive effort requires commitment from the forwards all the way back.“I think we’re developing solid team tactics in how we defend,” he said. “Our saying has been, ‘Wherever the ball is, the ball stays.’ When we’re defending, if it’s on their center backs, it’s going to stay with the center back. If the ball gets to their outside back, the ball’s going to stay with their outside back. Wherever the ball is, it’s going to stay, and that’s where we’re going to win it. I’d credit the entire team in our defending.”Terry also said sophomore goalkeeper Oliver Olsen has made plenty of “solid, big saves” throughout the season. He did so again Tuesday with a save on a free kick in the 52nd minute. That save — diving to his left and securing the ball at the post — came just a minute or so after Belgrade’s Will Mauritsen missed a free kick wide in the same direction. Those were Belgrade’s two most likely scoring chances.Olsen finished with three saves, all in the second half. His counterpart, Belgrade‘s Shay Schoolcraft, finished with 20 saves. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua Angell Hunter Terry Sport Football Bozeman Oliver Olsen Drew Johnson Ball Save Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets