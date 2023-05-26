Let the news come to you

Bozeman was eliminated from the Class AA state tournament on Friday in Helena following an 11-5 loss against Great Falls High.

The Hawks had been making their first state tournament appearance since 2004. They finish the season with a 3-17 overall record. 


Also in a consolation game Friday, Great Falls CMR defeated Belgrade 11-4 to eliminate the Panthers. 

