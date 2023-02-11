Carter Schmidt (copy)

Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt, left, is flipped onto his head by Billings West’s Jesse Aarness in the 138-pound championship match on Feb. 5 in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News

BILLINGS — Right before the third period started, Belgrade senior Carter Schmidt inhaled a deep breath.

It made sense based on what had transpired the previous two periods. Schmidt trailed early thanks to a near fall, with Billings West’s Jesse Aarness putting Schmidt on his back in the first period. Schmidt was nearly pinned again later, but recovered with a reversal and a takedown to go up 4-3.

“It’s just a mind reset,” Schmidt said. “I just got off my back. Granted, I put him on his back to retake the lead. But it was just like, ‘I just got put on my back and he just scored. I need to refresh, let the last two periods go and get what’s next.’”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

