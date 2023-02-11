BILLINGS — Right before the third period started, Belgrade senior Carter Schmidt inhaled a deep breath.
It made sense based on what had transpired the previous two periods. Schmidt trailed early thanks to a near fall, with Billings West’s Jesse Aarness putting Schmidt on his back in the first period. Schmidt was nearly pinned again later, but recovered with a reversal and a takedown to go up 4-3.
“It’s just a mind reset,” Schmidt said. “I just got off my back. Granted, I put him on his back to retake the lead. But it was just like, ‘I just got put on my back and he just scored. I need to refresh, let the last two periods go and get what’s next.’”
With 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the Class AA 138-pound final, Aarness escaped to tie things up 4-4. But then Schmidt delivered the final blow, pinning Aarness to win his second state title (fall 5:15) Saturday at the Class AA tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Winning close — in arguably one of the best matches of the entire tournament — made it extra special.
“That one gave me that shot of adrenaline right there at the end that made me a lot more excited,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt won his first state title at last year’s tournament in the 126-pound division. Moving up a couple weight classes didn’t change much this time around, he said.
“At this point, I mean, I love wrestling and everything. But I expect to win,” Schmidt said. “I put in my work, I pay my dues and I just get out there and I show that’s what I want and that’s what I like.”
Schmidt also made sure to point to the “Belgrade” across the front of his singlet after his win, a product of his pride in this program.
The Panthers as a whole had a successful tournament, with junior Mason Gutenberger placing first (126 pounds), junior Nolan Brown placing second (113), freshman Cody Westlake placing third (103), sophomore Ben Rodgers placing third (205) and senior Logan Linn placing sixth (152). As a team, Belgrade placed seventh in Class AA with 132 points.
KyLee Lindsley also placed first in the girls tournament at 165 pounds.
Another display of Panther pride came during the Parade of Finalists before the all-class championship rounds Saturday. Both Schmidt and Gutenberger donned green bandanas, a piece of the state qualifying gift bags each wrestler received earlier in the week. Gutenberger said he didn’t know whose idea it was to wear them, but felt it fit the moment.
What also fit was Gutenberger winning by technical fall (15-0) over Great Falls CMR’s Landon De La Garza in the 126-pound final. Gutenberger said he was hoping for the quick pin, but it “always feels good to get a tech.”
This marked Gutenberger’s second title in a row, but he’s already hungry for No. 3 next season. After moving up from 120 to 126 this season, Gutenberger said he was dissatisfied with the level of competition. He added that he has his eyes on a few wrestlers that may determine which weight he competes at as a senior.
“Next year, I’m planning on going after the best,” Gutenberger said. “And I want to go out with a bang.”
In the meantime, Gutenberger made sure to celebrate this title. He grabbed a group photo — as well as a group hug — with Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston and Three Forks junior Cole Rogers after the match. Rogers won the Class B/C 120-pound final earlier in the championship round.
“I go with that Three Forks group to a lot of places,” Gutenberger said. “Me and Cole, we’ve wrestled with each other a long time.”
Gutenberger also said it’s going to be a “really weird experience” next season without several seniors. Schmidt added that it will be tough for the remaining group, but Belgrade is “really starting to step up” as a top program in Class AA.
“I think we have the best coaching staff in the state,” Schmidt said. “And I think we’ve got good feeder programs that are just going to keep feeding into the high school and we’re going to be a powerhouse these next couple of years.”
Three Forks earns three state titles
Cole Rogers (120 pounds) and Dylan Kamps (145) repeated as state champions to help give Three Forks a second-place finish (154.5 points) at the Class B/C state wrestling tournament Saturday. Levi Wagner (138) also joined them in first place.
The Wolves also had Brayden Linville (113) place second, Brummie Boggus (103) place third and Chase Kirkland (132) place fifth.
