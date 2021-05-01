Belgrade’s Arin Eaton pitched a three-inning perfect game on Saturday in a 16-0 win against Bozeman.
After blanking the Hawks during the top of the first inning, the Panthers scored four runs in the bottom half to give Eaton a lead she would never allow Bozeman to threaten.
She needed just 31 pitches to get through the game. She struck out four and walked none. And there were no errors in the field behind her. Eaton earned her five other outs of the shortened game with groundouts.
Eaton also went 2 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored and a run driven in. Shaylis Osler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Taylor Thomas added two hits, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Combined, the Panthers tallied 16 hits and scored six runs in the second and third innings.
Bozeman made four errors. Anna Toth pitched two innings and allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits. She struck out one and walked one. Tanli Croy also pitched ⅔ of an inning and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk.
