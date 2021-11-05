Belgrade volleyball sees season end at divisionals By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Belgrade's Arin Eaton bumps the ball against Billings Skyview during the Eastern AA Divisional on Friday at Billings Senior High. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Belgrade's Olivia Wegner (3) spikes the ball against Billings Skyview during the Eastern AA Divisional on Friday at Billings Senior High. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy jumps after a point during a match against Billings Skyview during the Eastern AA Divisional on Friday at Billings Senior High. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Belgrade's Tayler Thomas (4) bumps the ball against Billings Skyview during the Eastern AA Divisional on Friday at Billings Senior High. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Belgrade’s season came to an end Friday at the Eastern AA Divisional, but the Panthers went down fighting in a five-set defeat.Belgrade rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to force a fifth set thanks to a solid team effort. However, Billings Skyview did just enough down the stretch to hang on for a 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 victory in loser-out action at Billings Senior High.“We went all in and gave it everything we had,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “These girls played their hearts out on the court today, and we are so proud of them for representing what our program is all about — sportsmanship, positivity, leadership, hustle and heart.”Belgrade (6-19) closed out the fourth set on a 6-2 run to extend the match. But Skyview built a 10-6 lead in the fifth set and then held on from there after the Panthers got within two, 12-10. “We rallied back and forth in the fifth set and did a much better job at breaking Skyview's runs against us,” Murphy said. “It just got away from us in the last few points of the match.”Josie Blazina led Belgrade with 16 kills, while Olivia Wegner and Tayler Thomas combined for 21. Tycelee Bowler tallied 39 digs, while Arin Eaton and Thomas each had 21.Billings Skyview (9-16) was led by Jordan Olson-Keck, who finished with 17 kills, three aces and 1.5 blocks. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Belgrade Billings Skyview Brit Murphy Sport Jordan Olson-keck Tayler Thomas Kill Josie Blazina Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets