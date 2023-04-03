After their planned season opening meet was canceled due to recent snowstorms, Belgrade track and field and a duo from Bozeman competed at the Sentinel Invitational last Friday in Missoula.
Bozeman senior Weston Brown placed first in the boys 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 21.50 seconds. Junior Nathan Neil placed second in a personal-best 4:22.28.
In the team standings, the Belgrade girls placed third with 147.5 points and the boys placed fourth with 98 points. On the girls side, junior Taylor Simon placed first in the shot put (34 feet, 01.50 inches), sophomore Breeana Helfrich placed second in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 14:06.57) and sophomore Mayiehl Shaw placed second in the long jump (personal-best 15-03.75).
In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Ava Capri placed first (19.39 seconds), senior Adiah Stewart placed second (19.61 seconds) and freshman Peyton Wiening placed third (personal-best 19.84 seconds). In the discus, Taylor Simon took second (89-06), sophomore Madilyn Simon took third (86-03) and sophomore Sarah Reichert took fourth (85-11.50). Madilyn Simon also took fourth in the javelin (personal-best 86-00).
Sophomore Madeline McDunn took third in the 200 meters (28.65 seconds) and senior Arianna Heinrichs took fourth (28.96). Senior Adiah Stewart took second in the 300-meter hurdles (57.04 seconds) and sophomore Ellie Maxwell took third (1:07.66). Peyton Wiening and freshman Hayden Wiening tied for third in the pole vault (4-06.00).
Junior Grace Stewart also took fourth in the 800 meters (2:25.75) and the 4x100 meters relay took second (57.46 seconds).
On the boys side, junior Aidan Brown placed first in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:04.01) and freshman Wilson Schmidt placed first in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 10:11.26). Junior Lane Smart also took third in the pole vault (9-06.00).
In the triple jump, sophomore Nicholas Bray placed third (38) and junior Landon Dunning placed fourth (37-06.50). Bray also placed fifth in the high jump (5-04.00).
In the shot put, sophomore Benjamin Rodgers placed fourth (personal-best 37-03.50) and junior Daniel Marinko placed fifth (personal-best 36-10.00). Rodgers also placed second in the discus (personal-best 122-11). Freshman Wesley Ehret placed fourth in the 100 meters (personal-best 11.95 seconds) and junior Brady Aschim placed fourth in the javelin (personal-best 137-01).
The Panthers also placed first in the 4x100 meters relay (46.36 seconds) and second in the 4x400 relay (3:39.33).
Also on Friday, Gallatin's track and field team competed at the Corvallis Impromptu Invite, where the boys (64 points) and girls (95 points) each placed fourth.
On the boys side, junior Nash Coley won both the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 15.06 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.87 seconds). Senior Carson Steckelberg also won the 1,600 meters (4:31.56).
Senior Garrett Dahlke won the 400 meters (53.15 seconds) and took fifth in the 200 meters (24.97 seconds). Sophomore Jack Murray placed second in both the shot put (personal-best 50-02.5) and the discus (131-06). Junior Christian Heck also placed third in the 100 meters (12.17 seconds).
On the girls side, senior Ashlyn Graham placed first in the 400 meters (1:02.60) and second in the 200 meters (27.80 seconds). Sophomore Claire Rutherford won the 1,600 meters (5:21.62).
Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in both the shot put (38-11) and the discus (113-03.50). Senior Ella Safranski also placed fourth in both the shot put (personal-best 31-09.50) and the discus (personal-best 96-04). Junior Cadence Ferreira won the long jump (16-02) and took third in the 100 meters (13.70 seconds).
In the javelin, sophomore Ava Dierolf placed first (117) and senior Jaeli Jenkins placed fourth (personal-best 102). Freshman Anita Black also placed fourth in both the 100-meter hurdles (personal-best 17.71 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 53.33 seconds).
