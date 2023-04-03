Let the news come to you

After their planned season opening meet was canceled due to recent snowstorms, Belgrade track and field and a duo from Bozeman competed at the Sentinel Invitational last Friday in Missoula.

Bozeman senior Weston Brown placed first in the boys 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 21.50 seconds. Junior Nathan Neil placed second in a personal-best 4:22.28.

In the team standings, the Belgrade girls placed third with 147.5 points and the boys placed fourth with 98 points. On the girls side, junior Taylor Simon placed first in the shot put (34 feet, 01.50 inches), sophomore Breeana Helfrich placed second in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 14:06.57) and sophomore Mayiehl Shaw placed second in the long jump (personal-best 15-03.75).


