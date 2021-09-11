Belgrade, Three Forks fall in shutout losses By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Belgrade's Austin Spangler finds open space against Great Falls CMR on Friday in Belgrade. Shawn Raecke / Belgrade News Buy Now Belgrade's Aidan Kulbeck and Austin Spangler slow down Great Falls CMR's Gus Nunez on Friday in Belgrade. Shawn Raecke / Belgrade News Buy Now Belgrade's Asher Feddes wraps up Great Falls CMR's Cole Taylor on Friday in Belgrade. Shawn Raecke / Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three Forks and Belgrade dealt with defeat on Friday evening.Between two top-notch teams in Class B, Florence-Carlton handed Three Forks a 43-0 loss.This was the first loss of the season for the Wolves (2-1) after they won their first two games. The Falcons are 2-0 after defeating Manhattan 52-0 last week. Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien completed 7 of 15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 79 yards and two more scores. He also intercepted two passes on defense.Caden Zaluski caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also made 5 of 5 extra-point kicks.Blake Shoupe led Florence-Carlton with four catches for 86 yards. Ryan Winters also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass. Tristan Pyette added 76 yards on the ground and a touchdown.The Wolves host Anaconda at 7 p.m. Friday.Great Falls CMR gained an early lead and never looked back in a 48-0 win at Belgrade. The Rustlers (2-1, 1-0 Eastern AA) totaled 428 yards to Belgrade’s 108. CMR led by just 13 points at halftime but pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth.Aidan Kulbeck led the Panthers with 11 yards rushing and added a 42-yard kickoff return. Austin Spangler completed 6 of 13 passes for 12 yards. Tre'vion Randle and Gage Ruddick both had one catch for 10 yards each.Spangler led the Panthers defensively with 15 tackles, two for loss, with one interception. Asher Feddes added 12 tackles, one for loss, with a forced fumble.CMR’s Cole Taylor completed 16 of 25 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns with one pick. Raef Newbrough caught one of those TDs and ended up with three receptions for 42 yards. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground on nine yards rushing.Taylor rushed for his own touchdown, running the ball 10 times for 33 yards. Jackson Simonson led the team with 125 rushing yards on 17 attempts with a touchdown and three catches for 97 yards.Newbrough intercepted two passes as CMR forced three fumbles.The Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Eastern AA) play at Bozeman at 7 p.m. Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Carlton Florence Sport American Football Pass Austin Spangler Belgrade Tackle ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets