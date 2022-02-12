BILLINGS — Belgrade’s Mason Gutenberger was in what he calls his “feel-good zone.”
Before his state championship match against Billings West’s Jase Van Pelt, Gutenberger stuck to his normal warmup routine: zone out in warmups while listening to music in his silver Beats headphones. He prefers listening to rap — like Polo G’s “Rapstar” — before a match, then going into autopilot when he steps on the mat.
And once again, the approach worked. This was the fifth time this year Van Pelt and Gutenberger faced off — including at Eastern AA divisionals last week — and Gutenberger had the upper hand once again, capping off an undefeated season with a state title at 120 pounds at the Class AA wrestling tournament Saturday at MetraPark Arena in Billings. Gutenberger won by fall in 4 minutes, 30 seconds.
“It’s just awesome,” Gutenberger said. “It’s my first time being in the Metra. And to be honest, beating last year’s state champ (Van Pelt) like that, it feels awesome. I was having a real tough time in those first two periods trying to get my points. But I was able to get that reversal and cradle, which felt nice.”
Gutenberger added that having his teammate Carter Schmidt to warm up with was crucial for his success. Schmidt won a state title in the 126-pound bracket Saturday with a win over Great Falls’ Kale Baumann by 9-0 major decision. Both Schmidt and Gutenberger went 41-0 this season.
Belgrade also had Logan Linn (fifth, 152 pounds), Xaden Cunningham (fifth, 205 pounds), Chi Gushi (fourth, girls 152 pounds) and KyLee Lindsley (second, girls 170 pounds) place at state. As a team, Belgrade finished eighth in Class AA with 89 points.
“That’s real cool,” Schmidt said. “It’s good for the (Belgrade wrestling) culture. Hopefully we can bring in some more of the athletic kids that should be in the room. Just building the culture more and more.”
Schmidt said he was excited to achieve his goal of finally winning a state title, especially as he was one of the few wrestlers at his national tournaments that hadn’t won that yet. Now, Schmidt said he’ll use it as a confidence boost for his extended postseason.
“I’ve always wanted a state title,” Schmidt said. “There’s been some blockage on the way and it’s been hard to achieve the past couple of years. I’ve had some great opponents in the finals, fighting injuries and everything. But it’s exciting to finally get it.”
Three Forks secures two state champs
As soon as the ref called the match, Three Forks’ Dylan Kamps popped up off the mat and made a heart with his hands toward the crowd.
“That was to the whole Three Forks community,” Kamps said. “They back us so much, and it’s just so awesome to see our friends, family, people who haven’t always supported us in the past. We’re getting more community support, so it’s awesome.”
Kamps — after defeating Circle’s Bryson Bartelson by 7-1 decision — finished in third at the Class B/C wrestling tournament Saturday, becoming the first of three state placers for Three Forks. Later in the day, Cole Rogers (103 pounds) and Brayden Linville (113 pounds) were named state champions. As a team, Three Forks finished sixth in Class B/C with 83.5 points.
“I’m just happy that all the hard work paid off,” Rogers said. “I spent the whole last year just training for this moment. It’s great that it’s finally here.”
Rogers added that it’s extra special to share the moment with Kamps and Linville.
“It’s great,” Rogers said. “It’s good to see everyone else succeed too, because they all put in the work too and just as a team we all came together and pulled through at the end.”