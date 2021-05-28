KALISPELL — Prior to Friday’s state semifinal game, Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts was keeping close tabs on Tayler Thomas. The sophomore was slated to start in the circle, but she was lying down behind a shed at the Kidsport Complex dealing with a migraine.
It’s an affliction that Thomas has dealt with since childhood and made for a difficult time once she began warming up for the semifinal against Billings Senior at the State AA tournament. But Thomas pushed through the discomfort to toss a one-hitter and lead the Panthers to a 7-5 victory.
Belgrade, which beat Great Falls earlier in the day to reach the semifinal, advanced to the state championship game in its first year in Class AA. The Panthers will play either Billings Senior or Missoula Sentinel at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I’ve had a migraine all game. I’ve been struggling with that, so it was really hard,” an exhausted Thomas said. “So, yeah, I was just trying to focus really hard to get my job done.”
The Panthers (20-6) led 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh before hanging on for the win. It was a wild finish as Billings Senior got within two and had a runner on third and the tying run at the plate with one out before Thomas got out of the jam.
“Well, that’s AA softball. We’re finding that out,” Roberts said. “No lead is safe, especially in the state AA tournament. Every team can hit and every team is good, and Senior’s got a lineup with several really good hitters in it and that showed.”
The Broncs (20-7) had been stymied by Thomas for six innings with their only base runners coming via three walks. But Dacee Zent belted a two-run homer to left to get Billings Senior on the scoreboard in the seventh.
“We knew that she was due for one at some point,” Roberts said. “She’s just an incredible hitter.”
After Thomas hit Alexis Waddingham on the next at-bat, Roberts decided to make a change and brought Arin Eaton in the circle. The Broncs quickly loaded the bases and scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Darby Mayo before Vianca Martin drove in two more with a double.
Roberts then reinserted Thomas back into the circle, and she induced a ground out and pop out to end the game.
“It was very nerve-racking,” Thomas said. “But I knew it would be easier if I just stayed calm.”
Belgrade scored five runs in the fifth following a lead off double by Elizabeth Ybarra. Maddie Tomassetti also doubled in the frame, which drove in two runs, and Thomas and Eaton had RBI singles.
The Panthers manufactured two more runs in the fourth, scoring on an errant pickoff attempt at third and a bunt by Kenna Thomas that plated Talyn Campbell.
Afterwards, Roberts noted how much reaching the championship game means to the team.
“It means a lot for our program, and it means a lot for our town, especially (since) we had all that mill levy stuff going on and possibly not passing,” he said. “The JV program was possibly going to be cut had we not passed that levy. So I think we’re just showing Belgrade that we’re here, we’re in it and we’re coming to compete and striving to win it.”
Belgrade assured itself of bringing home hardware from the tournament with an 11-4 second-round victory against Great Falls Friday morning. Softball becomes the first program to earn a state trophy since the school moved up to Class AA beginning in the fall of 2019.
“It’s what we’ve been working for all year and so to see that hard work pay off is super awesome,” senior shortstop Kenna Thomas said. “And to show the other programs in Belgrade that we can compete in AA is super cool.”
While the Panthers swept Great Falls in a doubleheader in April, Roberts was wary of facing a high-powered offensive opponent. The Bison belted seven home runs in a 14-8 first-round victory against Missoula Sentinel.
But Eaton scattered seven hits, struck out five and did not allow an extra base hit to lead Belgrade to victory.
“Her confidence and her poise is big and having trust in her defense behind her,” Roberts said. “But she hit her spots well and stuck to the game plan and did a great job of just executing.”
Belgrade scored twice in the top of the first after capitalizing on two walks and a pair of hit batsmen. But the lead was just 2-1 going into the fourth before Tayler Thomas broke the game open.
After the Panthers had plated one run, Tayler Thomas belted a three-run opposite field home run. It highlighted a six-run inning that essentially put the game away.
“It was the momentum changer. We all got so hyped,” Kenna Thomas said of her cousin’s home run. “It was so good. She changed the game.”
Up until that point it had been a frustrating game offensively as Belgrade left seven runners on base through the first three innings, including the bases loaded after scoring two runs in the first.
“It’s frustrating, but at the same time I felt confident in us scoring runs at some point because we kept knocking on the door and just couldn’t quite get in,” Roberts said. “And when we finally did we got six.”
Eaton helped slam the door shut, striking out the side in the sixth, and then got some help from her defense in the seventh when the Panthers turned a game-ending double play.
“Arin has been working so hard all season to hit her spots, and every single pitch she hit her spots. If she threw a couple balls she would get them right back, throw it right at them and she just killed it,” said Kenna Thomas. “She held them to very few hard hits, and defensively, when they did get a hit, we got an out.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.