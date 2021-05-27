KALISPELL — Down 1-2 in the count after fouling off a pitch for the second time in the at-bat, Arin Eaton finally barreled up the ball. Less than 15 seconds later, the Belgrade junior was standing on third thanks to a lucky break.
Eaton ripped a deep fly ball that went off the top of the glove of Helena Capital right fielder Mackenzie Siegers in the bottom of the sixth. She sprinted in for a double and then advanced to third when Siegers had the ball slip out of her hand while trying to make the throw to second.
Eaton scored the go-ahead run a short time later on a single by Shaylis Osler as Belgrade rallied for a 3-2 victory in a first-round game at the Class AA tournament.
“A little fortunate,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts admitted. “But when you hit the ball hard, you force the other team to make a play, and Arin did a good job. Down in the count, barrel on the ball, hit it hard and forced the issue.”
While the Panthers (18-6) were held to just five hits, they got a pair of key at-bats from Olser. She drove in two of the three runs. That includes her single to right that plated Eaton.
“She’s been so clutch,” Roberts said. “Every time she steps in the box, she just has a lot of confidence and she’s just a hitter. She’s a kid that’s going to get the job done.”
Belgrade advanced to the second round and will face two-time defending state champion Great Falls (19-6) at 10 a.m. Friday. The Bison defeated Missoula Sentinel 14-4 in their first-round game.
Roberts noted they’re a different team than when the Panthers swept them in a doubleheader in April.
“It’s been a month and a half since we saw them in that doubleheader. So it’s been a month since we’ve seen them and obviously teams get better and better,” he said.
“I know that they’re going to hit the ball really well, so it’ll be a good game tomorrow.”
Capital (15-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run by Nyeala Herndon. The sophomore also started in the circle and had the Panthers stymied at the plate through three innings.
But Belgrade’s players maintained their belief that the offense would eventually get on track.
“We’re very confident in our hitting,” Eaton said. “We definitely know that no matter what the score is that we can come back.”
All the Panthers needed was a spark. Maddie Tomasetti provided it in the fourth. The senior ripped a lead-off single down the third-base line to breathe life into the offense.
Abbie Morin came in to pinch run for Tomasetti and advanced to second, and then third, on a passed ball and wild pitch, respectively. The sophomore tied the game a short time later after scoring on another passed ball.
“Credit Abbie Morin coming in, a speedy sophomore, and able to capitalize and be aggressive on the bases and get herself on third,” Roberts said. “Getting runs was huge for us and great for our dugout and great for our momentum.”
While Morin was busy swiping bases, Tayler Thomas drew a walk and eventually wound up at third on two of those miscues at the plate. She scored on a sacrifice bunt by Osler to give Belgrade a 2-1 lead.
The Bruins tied the game in the sixth and had two runners on base with no outs when Thomas replaced Eaton in the circle. But Kamie Gorrell made a nifty grab in center and then doubled up a runner at second before Belgrade got out of the jam when Amanda Nettleton lined out to Osler at first.
Thomas did not allow a hit and retired all five of the batters she faced in two innings of work.
“I have a lot of confidence in her pitching,” Eaton said of Thomas. “And I know that she always has my back.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.