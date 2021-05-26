Following last week’s Southern AA Divisional, Belgrade will have three players in the state tournament.
Junior Bella Anderson became the school’s first-ever divisional champion, and senior teammates Alexa Dreyer and Maliah Beauchaine placed third and fourth, respectively.
Anderson, in her first year with the team after moving to the area from Minnesota, became Belgrade’s No. 1 singles player. Panthers head coach Justin Arndt said she and Dreyer were formidable.
“They pushed each other the entire season, and they became better players because of it," Arndt said. "They became better competitors, and they became friends too, which is great.”
Recalling Anderson’s performance at the divisional tournament, Arndt said she was a worthy champion.
“She didn’t quit, she never let up, she rarely lost focus,” he said.
Beauchaine and Dreyer also earned their spots at state following a grueling tournament. Beauchaine won a four-hour match against Billings Senior No. 1 Riley Gilsdorf 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round. She then won again in the quarterfinals before being sent to the consolation bracket, where she won again to earn a trip to state.
Dreyer, in the consolation bracket, also won a marathon match against Gilsdorf — one that started late Tuesday night and lasted until after 11 p.m., Arndt said, before it was paused and resumed on Wednesday morning. Eventually, she and Beauchaine met in the third-place match, which Dreyer won 6-0, 6-3.
“Of course they were both exhausted by Wednesday afternoon,” Arndt said. “There was a prize fighter, 15th round element to it.”
Anderson will start at state against Bozeman’s Hailey Buss. On that same side of the bracket, Beauchaine drew Bozeman’s divisional champion, Meg McCarty, to start. On the other side of the bracket, Dreyer will open against Helena Capital’s Regan Hanson.
“It’s the best 16 singles players in the state. They’re going to have tough matches. The three of them are ready for those matches,” Arndt said. “They’re mentally ready. They’re definitely physically ready after playing the amount of tennis they did. They’re going to be a great representation of where the Belgrade program has grown from in the last seven years. I’m very proud that they have gotten where they are. It’s going to be a really fun couple of days.”
