BILLINGS — For Belgrade, competing in its first season at the Class AA level, Wednesday was validation of sorts.
The Panthers were reclassified from Class A for the 2019-20 school year, but the spring programs didn’t get to test themselves at their new level. Their first stab at Class AA competition can only be considered a success.
The Belgrade girls and the Billings Senior boys claimed the team titles during the Eastern AA Divisional at Pioneer Park.
Buoyed by singles champion Bella Anderson, the Panthers rolled up 38 points, holding off Billings Skyview (31), Senior (26) and Billings West (9).
“At the beginning of the year my expectations were for Belgrade to come out and to do our best and to show, especially the Billings schools, that we could play at the AA level,” said Panthers coach Justin Arndt, who also coaches the boys’ program. “And we went far, far, far beyond that, which was great. I think both teams stepped it up this year and they worked really hard for the last two years to be at this level.”
Billings Senior duo Alison Blee and Gussie Lee won the girls divisional title. They took one of three combined championships for the Broncs boys and girls. After straight set wins in their first three matches, Blee and Lee needed three sets to edge Billings Skyview’s Ava Roe and Amine Bailey, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
“It means everything,” Lee said. “This is part of the goal I wanted to accomplish for my senior year. It means so much. … I can’t describe it in words.”
It was tough to put into words what was happening on the boys singles court, where Broncs teammates Cruz Allies and Evan Kidd appeared to be having a contest to see who could hit the highest lobs.
All in good fun, said Allies, a sophomore, after his 6-1, 6-0 win over Kidd, a senior.
“He’s played some hard matches today, I played some hard matches,” Allies explained. “... We played a serious set and then afterwards we just kind of wanted to take it easy.
“I really wanted to make state. It’s kind of been a bumpy road these past couple weeks. I just haven’t been playing the greatest. But the past few days I’ve really just found my groove.”
The Broncs doubles team of Calvin George and Ryan Schreiber have been in a groove since their paths crossed as seventh graders at a summer tennis camp.
“It’s just good chemistry,” George said after the pair’s 6-2, 6-2 title win over Billings Skyview’s Kade Worthington and Carson Bruyere. “It’s hard to find a really strong doubles duo. We’re just perfectly able to pick each other up when we get down.”
Senior’s boys rolled to the divisional title with 58 points. West followed with 23, Skyview 21 and Belgrade with 15.
