With less than a week left until the Eastern AA Divisional meet, the Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade track and field teams competed in a Last Chance Qualifier meet Saturday hosted by Belgrade. The Panthers won on the boys side with 74 points.
Senior Evan Major placed first in the 200 meters (season-best 23.08 seconds) and junior Troy Kendall placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 43.76 seconds). Sophomore Jordan Fetterman placed first in the discus (personal-best 135 feet, 1 inch), senior Thayre Vitt placed first in the javelin (personal-best 131-2) and senior Zach Cramer placed first in the long jump (20-6).
Senior Aidan McGoldrick placed first in the pole vault (12-6). He’d already reached the state qualifying standard with his jump at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet on May 3 (13-6).
Sophomore Landon Dunning placed first in the triple jump (37-4.75) and senior Wyatt Russell tied for first in the high jump (personal-best 6-0).
The 4x100 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Jonathan Foster, sophomore Beau Kastner, junior Simon Payne and Cramer placed first (46.83 seconds). The 4x400 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Nick Gawarkiewicz, sophomore Aidan Brown, senior Samuel Nash and Foster also placed first (3:43.11).
For Bozeman, the Hawks placed second in the boys team standings (57 points). Sophomore Nathan Neil placed first in the 400 meters (personal-best 52.24 seconds) and senior Wyatt May placed first in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 10:20.20).
Senior Connor Neil placed first in the 1,600 meters in a season-best time of 4:33.38. With this time, Neil meets the state qualifying standard (4:34.00).
Senior Ben Schmidt also placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 18.25 seconds) and senior Trent Rogers tied for first in the high jump (personal-best 6-0).
Gallatin placed third in the boys team standings (37 points). Sophomore Christian Heck placed first in the 100 meters (11.30 seconds). Junior Thomas Hicks also placed first in the 800 meters (2:03.07) and freshman Jack Murray placed first in the shot put (45-5).
On the girls side, Bozeman took first place as a team with 60 points. Sophomore Tayler Cossins placed first in both the 100-meter hurdles (personal-best 17.06 seconds) and the triple jump (personal-best 32-1). Cossins also placed second in the long jump (15-8.75).
Senior Hannah Schonhoff placed first in the high jump (5-5) and senior Jenavieve Lynch placed first in the discus (113-5). Lynch also placed second in the shot put (35-02). Junior Grace Stoddart placed first in the pole vault (personal-best 11-00).
Senior Kate Galindo placed first in the 400 meters (personal-best 1:04.99) and second in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:32.05). Freshman Sophie Corbett placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 51.09 seconds) and Anna Curtis placed first in the javelin (80-3).
Belgrade finished second in the girls team standings (58.5 points). Senior Jordan Cassidy won both the 100 meters (12.89 seconds) and the 200 meters (season-best 27.60 seconds).
Sophomore Grace Stewart won both the 800 meters (personal-best 2:23.15) and the 1,600 meters (personal-best 6:00). Stewart met the state qualifying standard in the 800 (2:24.00). Sophomore Taylor Simon placed first in the shot put (personal-best 36-0.50) and also met the state qualifying standard (35-03).
The 4x100 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Josie Blazina, junior Arianna Heinrichs, freshman Madeline Mcdunn and Cassidy also placed first (52.68 seconds).
Gallatin placed third in the girls team standings (15.5 points). Senior Whitney Schlender placed first in the long jump (16-03) and second in the high jump (5-3).
These three teams will next compete in the Eastern AA Divisional meet Friday and Saturday in Belgrade.