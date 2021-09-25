Belgrade boys soccer earns shutout against Great Falls CMR By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Sep 25, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Belgrade’s Wilson Goodhue and Great Falls CMR’s Riley Reid compete Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Will Mauritsen and Noah Russell each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead Belgrade to victory on senior-parent day at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.The Panthers scored five first-half goals en route to a 7-0 shutout of Great Falls CMR in an Eastern AA clash. It was a dominant offensive performance for the team.“For about a week to 10 days we’ve been working pretty hard on our offensive presence in the central channel and how to pierce their offsides line by keeping it on the ground and getting creative plays in there. And it worked extremely well, especially in the first half,” Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “So proud of the boys for putting it together and executing on the game plan and tactics that we’ve been working on for over a week now. It came together well.” Belgrade (3-5-1) snapped a five-match losing streak earlier in the week and got a boost offensively against the Rustlers with the return of Gavin Snajdr. The junior scored the first goal of the match and assisted on another.“We had a pretty significant injury that took out a player for about two and a half weeks with his ankle and he (Snadjr) was back today,” Lemley said. “Having him back has really caused the team to come together with more chemistry and I think to play better with heightened confidence.” Both of Mauritsen’s goals came in the first half, while Russell had the two second-half goals on unassisted efforts. Jonathan Foster also scored an unassisted goal in the first half.But the most impressive goal of the day came midway through the first half when Wilson Goodhue headed in a corner kick by Russell off a set play.“We’ve been trying to push everybody into a certain zone to develop a pocket for one of our tall players and that worked perfectly,” Lemley said. “That was done by the book of how we planned it out, beautiful header.”It was a key victory for Belgrade, which closes out the regular season with a tough stretch of contests that includes unbeaten Bozeman.“We’re definitely looking forward to the games ahead,” Lemley said. “They’re going to be the harder games, but we’re looking forward to playing them and competing with them.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal First Half Noah Russell Sport Football Robert Lemley Belgrade Mauritsen Victory Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets