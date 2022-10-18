Belgrade was a winless program in 2019, its first year as a Class AA program. And since the opening of Gallatin High the next year, the Panthers had not yet beat the Raptors in boys soccer — losing all six opportunities, including a playoff game last season — until Tuesday.
The waiting had gone on long enough.
The No. 5-seeded Panthers received a game-winning goal late in the second half against the No. 4-seeded Raptors and fought off every advance from there to claim a 5-4 win at Bozeman Sports Park, the school’s first defeat of Gallatin and first playoff win as a AA team.
“This is the best we’ve had for AA so far, and so I think winning a playoff game is a symbol for our program in Belgrade,” said junior Johnny Foster, who supplied the winning score. “(Seventh) time playing them, we knew, ‘We’re not going to lose this one.’”
As the Panthers spilled onto the field in celebration, several Raptors players dropped to their knees or all the way to their backs in despair. Several Belgrade players offered immediate consolation with hugs and pats on the back — the spectrum of emotion playing out all around them.
Gallatin had opened the scoring with a penalty kick from junior Dylan Nelson, the result of a Belgrade handball near the goal just 2 minutes into the game. The contest started about as well as the Raptors could have hoped for, but they couldn’t maintain that momentum.
Belgrade evened the game with the first of senior Noah Russell’s three goals on a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Russell struck again one minute later, and senior Noah Winkler followed with a goal in the 13th minute to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
“It was a great response,” Belgrade head coach Robert Lemley said. “For Noah Russell to get a hat trick in this game came at a very key time for us. His second goal put us back in and built the momentum for us to be able to finish this game off.”
After another Belgrade foul in the box, Nelson shot another penalty kick past Panthers goalkeeper Shay Schoolcraft in the 15th minute.
Russell completed his hat trick in the 36th minute, stealing the ball away from a Gallatin defender near the top of the box and pushing the ball past Gallatin’s Aden Lyle. Belgrade took a 4-2 lead into halftime, where the Raptors had to determine how their fate would be decided.
“We talked a lot about what we need to do and whether we want to end the season today or keep it going,” first-year head coach Michael Furstenberg said. “I think the boys did exactly what they were supposed to do (in the second half).”
The Raptors posted two goals in the final 40 minutes. The first looked to come off the foot of junior Nick Cialella as he and teammate Oliver Boettcher got briefly tangled up with Schoolcraft in the box. And the tying goal came from freshman Ezekiel Leighton.
“I love the way we deal with our adversity on the team,” Furstenberg said. “They’ve done a great job this season of keeping their heads.”
Boettcher almost put the Raptors ahead once again, but he hit the crossbar a short while later.
Belgrade’s Foster had better luck. He received a cross through traffic from the left side of the goal from Gavin Snijdr to complete the scoring.
Gallatin’s Bryce Tasker had a close look at a tying goal, but he shot high and punched the ground after his missed opportunity. A Charlie Williams shot also hit the crossbar in the waning minutes.
“I think this team definitely has some grit in us,” Foster said. “We know when we need to work. Our goal before the game was to be the first on the board, and when it gets shut down right away like that, we know we have to work.”
Gallatin earned its first playoff win in school history a year ago against the Panthers in the first round. It is in that same round against a better version of the same opponent that its 2022 season ends. The Raptors finish 9-5-1.
“I think it’s amazing that you can get a group of younger kids to come in and build a team from not knowing who I am, what I do, what we do with our program, what our plan is and then within eight weeks set themselves up for success,” Furstenberg said.
The Panthers, meanwhile, extend their season until at least this weekend. Belgrade improves to 7-8 this season, building further on its best record as a AA program. The Panthers, who had five title game appearances and two championships as a Class A team, will hope to keep building from here.
Their next game comes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at three-time defending champion Missoula Hellgate, the Western AA’s top seed.
“It means everything,” Lemley said. “For Belgrade to make the leap from A to AA, there were some serious growing pains. This is the best team Belgrade has put forth in the AA. And our goal of the season was we wanted to get past the first round of the playoffs. So we’ve met that goal, and we’re going to greatly welcome the next challenge that comes with it against Missoula.”
