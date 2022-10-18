Let the news come to you

Belgrade was a winless program in 2019, its first year as a Class AA program. And since the opening of Gallatin High the next year, the Panthers had not yet beat the Raptors in boys soccer — losing all six opportunities, including a playoff game last season — until Tuesday.

The waiting had gone on long enough.

The No. 5-seeded Panthers received a game-winning goal late in the second half against the No. 4-seeded Raptors and fought off every advance from there to claim a 5-4 win at Bozeman Sports Park, the school’s first defeat of Gallatin and first playoff win as a AA team.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

