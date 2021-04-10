The Belgrade boys and the Gallatin girls earned team victories Saturday in Belgrade. The Panthers boys won 171.32-118.66 and the Raptors girls won 158-102.
Gallatin’s Nikolas Udstuen concluded the 400 meters in 52.24 seconds, which put him first among boys in all of Class AA according to Athletic.net. Also for the Raptors, Olivia Collins won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, putting her fifth in the state in the event.
For the Panthers, Evan Major won the 100 in 11.23 seconds and the 200 in 23.47 seconds. His time in the 100 put him fifth in the state.
Gracey Carter won three events for Belgrade. She finished the 100 hurdles in 17.55 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 53.24 seconds and the javelin event with a mark of 106-9.
Brodie Tirrell of Belgrade also won the 1,600 (5:01.62) and the 3,200 (10:48.2).
Raptors won multiple events as well. For the girls, Keaton Lynn won the 200 (28.38 seconds) and the 400 (1:03.53). Lilyann MacFarlane was victorious in the 800 (2:33.3) and the 1,600 (5:49.02). Tesse Kamps earned victories in the shot put (30-6) and discus (99-3.5).
Gallatin’s Tyler Gilman won three boys events. He was first in the 110 hurdles (17.01 seconds), the 300 hurdles (44.76 seconds) and the long jump (19-8.5).
