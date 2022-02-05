As soon as the referee called the match, Bozeman senior Gavin Millard — nose bloodied and exhausted from the effort — gave a celebratory fist pump and sigh of relief.
For the first time ever, Millard finished first in a wrestling tournament. To do so, he pinned Billings West’s Chris Garcia in 3 minutes, 23 seconds in the 182-pound championship match on Saturday at the Eastern AA divisional seeding tournament at Bozeman High.
Millard — a transfer from North Carolina — couldn’t have been more excited, and relieved, to qualify for state in his first and only year at Bozeman.
“All the work is paying off now,” Millard said. “All the hard talks on the car rides home, it’s all worth it for this.”
Millard is one of three seniors on the Bozeman team, and he’s immediately stepped into a leadership role. It helps being as talented as he is, Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said.
“The way he’s wrestling, there’s not a lot of people that can wrestle at his pace and tempo right now,” Dellwo said. “He is a phenomenal wrestler, a phenomenal kid. One of the best kids I’ve been around.”
Millard will join fellow Hawks Eli Frisino (103 pounds), Jack Montoya (126), Pi Taylor (138), Avery Allen (152) and Hudson Wiens (heavyweight) at the Class AA tournament in Billings next weekend.
The Class AA tournament will take place at MetraPark Arena in Billings Thursday through Saturday.
The Hawks finished divisionals strong, with Millard, Allen, and Wiens all finishing in the top three by fall.
“To get a top-three seed going into state is huge,” Dellwo said. “Then also having our three guys on the back side, the lower half of the bracket (perform well), that’s big.
“(We’ve got) six guys going to state. We’re going to polish some things up and see what damage we can do next weekend.”
Millard’s practice partner Allen finished first in the 152-pound championship bracket, pinning Great Falls’ Dylan Block in 3:06 in the final. Allen said the leadup to that match — a 13-2 major decision in the semifinals over Billings Senior’s Logan Cole — was a bit sloppier than usual, particularly with his footwork.
But a win is a win, and Allen has bigger goals down the road: a third Class AA state championship.
“It’s a big one, I know that, so I’ve got to keep an even bigger mindset for it,” Allen said. “I’ve got pressure, obviously. Kids are coming harder to take (the state title) away from me.
“They don’t want me to have it. But I’ve just got to do what I do and go harder than them every match.”
Despite Millard and Allen being the only Bozeman wrestlers to win their final match at divisionals, Dellwo said it’s important to keep the right mindset heading into state. Especially for the wrestlers who still qualified, and those that just missed the cut.
“The big lesson is, ‘What more do I need to do to get to the seeding I want to get to?’” Dellwo said. “Those guys that were right on the edge of making it to state, they watch these guys win their last matches and realize nothing’s for certain until you win that last match. And that’s a big difference for them, and that makes a big difference for them at state.”
The same could be said for Gallatin, which qualified nine wrestlers for the state tournament. That includes Talan Trettin (103 pounds), Isaiah Christiansen (113), Kameron Amende (132), Cooper McGovern (145), Tillman Bartholomew (152), Felix Peterson (160), Landry Cooley (170) and Oakley Woody and Luke Terry (both at heavyweight).
McGovern (second), Trettin (fourth), Amende (fourth), Peterson (fourth) and Woody (fourth) finished in the top four in their respective brackets.
“There’s a lot of kids that want to be in their shoes,” Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said. “They’re going to state, so now it’s where you’re placed on the bracket. You don’t worry about your last loss. That’s kind of the whole meet — how are we doing on top, how are we doing on bottom? What do we need to do on our feet? And how are we wrestling?
“So we fix those little things and then I think kids get a lot better.”
One of the Gallatin wrestlers who will take that mindset heading into next weekend is Woody, who fell to Wiens in the third-place match, and felt he could’ve performed slightly better overall Saturday.
“(Facing Wiens is) definitely more intense than a lot of the matches that I’ve had,” Woody said. “And I just wasn’t in the right mindset to challenge that, I guess.”
Heading into Saturday, though, Woody said his goal was to get in the top four. And he did just that, meaning he wasn’t too disappointed in his finish.
“Just always work harder and stay at it,” Woody said of his mantra heading into state. “I’m going to try and get first place (at state).”
That’s where the focus lies for Laslovich, too. Despite some disappointing final matches at divisionals, Gallatin still had nine state qualifiers, meaning there’s plenty of work to be done this week. He also added that bounce-back performances are not out of the ordinary at state.
“We’ve had I don’t know how many kids over the years (place) seventh at divisionals and be a top-four kid at state,” Laslovich said. “You would think that wouldn’t happen, but that happens all the time. We feel really good about where our guys are.”
Belgrade duo continues undefeated run
Belgrade sophomore Mason Gutenberger had some unfinished business at divisionals.
He knew there was a good chance of facing Billings West’s Jase Van Pelt in the 120-pound bracket. Van Pelt — who had routinely beaten Mason’s older brother Colton in previous meets — was somebody who Gutenberger had his sights set on.
“I’ve wrestled all these kids here before, and I know I can beat all of them,” Gutenberger said. “So I wanted to get that No. 1 seed for state and meet up with Jase again in the finals.”
Gutenberger, who is undefeated this season, was coming off a win over Billings Senior’s Daylan Forshee by fall (5:27) in the semifinals match. He was feeling a little under the weather, too, thanks to lack of sleep and the physical toll from cutting weight this season.
And yet, that didn’t stop him from going the distance against Van Pelt, securing a 13-6 decision in the championship match.
“Last year my season was messed up because of COVID and all that, and I didn’t get to (compete in) divisionals,” Gutenberger said. “So this is my first divisionals ever for high school. It feels really nice, especially to beat a tough kid like Jase Van Pelt.”
Gutenberger will join fellow Panthers Carter Schmidt (126), Logan Linn (152), Colter Lindsley (160), Hunter Rowan (160), Ben Rodgers (182), Xaden Cunningham (205) and Raiden Krespin (285) at state. Schmidt is also undefeated this season, winning his championship match against Great Falls’ Kale Baumann by fall (1:24) in the 126-pound bracket.
Gutenberger and Schmidt will look to continue rolling next weekend in hopes of ending their undefeated seasons with a pair of state championships. For Gutenberger, he said the key to his success has been his consistent takedown technique.
“My low singles, outside singles and my front (headlocks) have been working wonders this year,” Gutenberger said. “I’ve been able to beat a lot of my (opponents) just with my front (headlocks) alone.”
Despite the pair of wins Saturday, Gutenberger said there is still room for improvement heading into state. He said he’s just got to get back to his strengths.
“Especially with my finals match today, I’ve got to stop trying to tie up with all my (opponents),” Gutenberger said. “And keep my distance because that’s where I’m best at.”