BILLINGS — Bozeman’s Avery Allen was a little flustered right before his quarterfinal match of the Class AA tournament against Belgrade’s Logan Linn Friday.
Allen had somehow lost his headgear, possibly in warmups but he’s not entirely sure what happened. Thankfully for Allen, his friend Irish Furthmyre — who was wrestling in the 145-pound bracket for Great Falls/MDSB — loaned Allen his headgear.
“I guess you could say it made my head go to a different place and like if I lose anything I freak out,” Allen said. “But no, I had a friend who gave me (headgear to borrow). I had to keep my head on what was most important right there — that match (against Linn).”
Turns out, it didn’t matter whose headgear he was wearing, as Allen won by fall over Linn in 3 minutes, 10 seconds. He moves on to face Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR in the semifinals of the 152-pound bracket on Saturday at MetraPark Arena, just two wins away from his third straight state title.
“Two big matches (Saturday) so that’ll be fun,” Allen said. “I’m ready to show everything again. And I’m glad to be here too, like with the atmosphere and fans it’s way better.”
Allen will be joined by fellow Hawks Gavin Millard (182 pounds) and Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) in the semifinals. Millard won his quarterfinal match over Missoula Sentinel’s Kristopher Musick by fall (1:22), while Weins won by 5-1 decision over Billings Senior’s Maxx Lee.
Gallatin also had several wrestlers in quarterfinal action Friday — Talan Trettin (103 pounds), Lily Schultz (girls bracket, 126), Cooper McGovern (145) and Felix Peterson (160). Trettin lost by fall (1:45) to Billings West’s Zach Morse, while McGovern put up a valiant effort against Senior’s James Roan before being pinned in 4:36.
Schultz defeated Billings Senior’s Cheyenne Daigneau by fall (4:19). Schultz will face Kalispell Flathead’s Lily McMahon in the 126-pound semifinals Saturday.
Peterson — looking to become a four-time state placer — also suffered defeat Friday, losing by fall to West’s Drake Rhodes (2:51).
“Drake’s amazing, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to wrestle him,” Peterson said. “I just went in and tried to pull something out, but that’s just the way it goes. But overall I’m pretty happy with that match.”
Peterson will be wrestling in the 160-pound consolation bracket Saturday, looking to finish as high as third place. He added that his past experience placing at state has significantly helped getting to this point.
“I’m a senior, it’s my last year,” Peterson said. “Leave it all on the mat. I’ll never get this opportunity again so why not just do everything I can to win?
“I know how it’s run. I’ve been here all throughout high school. I guess the nerves settle a lot with experience. And I’m just ready to go in and brawl.”
Belgrade’s undefeated duo keeps rolling
Belgrade had four wrestlers make it to the state quarterfinals on Friday — Mason Gutenberger (120 pounds), Carter Schmidt (126), Linn (152 pounds) and Xaden Cunningham (205). Cunningham lost to Flathead’s Chase Youso by 9-0 major decision, while Linn lost to Allen.
Meanwhile, Gutenberger and Schmidt continued their respective undefeated seasons. Gutenberger defeated Senior’s Daylan Forshee by fall (4:57), and will face Flathead’s Diesel Thompson in the 120-pound semifinals Saturday.
Schmidt defeated Bozeman’s Jack Montoya by fall (0:44). He’ll go on to face Senior’s Demetrios Saliaris in the 126-pound semifinals Saturday.
Schmidt said he was satisfied with how swiftly he won both his matches on Friday — a win by fall over Helena Capital’s Dawson Peterson (0:14) and the win over Montoya.
“I had two quick matches where I just got to my stuff right away,” Schmidt said. “I did what I know how to do.”
Both Gutenberger and Schmidt hope to ride these undefeated seasons to state titles Saturday. Schmidt said his focus is to stay consistent throughout his upcoming pair of matches.
“It’s just a confidence thing, getting to what I know (in a match),” Schmidt said. I’m just wrestling, and I’m excited to be here.”
Three Forks sends three to semifinals
Over on the Class B/C bracket, Three Forks/Ennis will have Cole Rogers (103 pounds), Brayden Linville (113) and Dylan Kamps (138) wrestling in their respective semifinals Saturday.